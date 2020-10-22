If you're concerned about big crowds as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, you might want to check out Target's new holiday shopping reservations system next time you need to head to the store. That's right, you can now reserve a spot in line at your local Target to ensure you're practicing social distancing while shopping.

Target stores have been monitoring and metering guest access during the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes resulting in lines outside during busier hours. To hopefully avoid hectic situations this holiday season as shoppers try to score deals for everyone on their Christmas list, Target's newest safety measure makes it so shoppers don't have to stand in lines outdoors, especially in the cold.

To reserve a spot, visit Target's Save Your Spot website and enter in your location to see what stores are open near you. The website will then tell you if there is a line outside of the store of your choosing. If there is, you can click on "save your spot" and it will notify you once you are safe to enter the store. If there is no line, then you are free to shop.

In addition to skipping the line outside, you'll also be able to skip lines inside, too. This holiday season, shoppers can track down a team member who will be able to help them skip the line and check out anywhere in the store. Stores are also doubling the number of drive-up spots as another option. And to make crowds even smaller amid the pandemic, Target is also offering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, rather than just on one day.

"As we approach the holidays, guests can feel confident about choosing Target — a safe experience, incredible value, and a differentiated assortment that will help them celebrate the joy of the season," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a recent blog post.

