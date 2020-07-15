As part of an initiative to highlight Black businesses, Target is helping shoppers find Black-owned brands throughout its stores. The retailer has rolled out a new badge identifying brands that are either owned or founded by Black entrepreneurs, making it easier than ever for shoppers to find and support Black-owned brands.

"We have carried a number of Black-owned brands for years and continue to listen to guests to ensure we offer a compelling and relevant assortment that supports our guests' needs," a Target spokesperson tells Romper. "Based on what our guests are searching for, we have started to implement icons online to help our guests find and support Black-owned brands and founders when they shop online."

If a product belongs to a brand owned or founded by Black entrepreneurs, online shoppers will find Target's "Black-Owned Or Founded Brand" badge in the "at a glance" section on the product's webpage. The badge features five small skin-toned-hued hearts within a brown circle, making it easily identifiable once you know what you're looking for.

The "Black-Owned Or Founded Brand" badge joins a long list of badges Target has long used to identify products that are "organic" or "vegan" or "cruelty free" or "clean," meaning they've been formulated without certain chemical ingredients, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Within its beauty and skincare section, Target has also long used badges to identify whether a product is recommended for certain skin types, such as sensitive skin, oily skin, combination skin, or mature skin.

Screenshot/ Target.com

According to a message on Target's website, the "Black-Owned Or Founded Brand" badge specifically recognized "U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled."

Currently, shoppers will only find the badge when shopping online at Target.com. During a recent peek at the retailer's online store front Romper found the badge on product pages for items from brands like The Honey Pot, Shea Moisture, Black Girl Sunscreen, The Lip Bar, The Doux, Alikay Naturals, Scotch Porter, Bevel, Coloured Raine, and Curls Dynasty among many others.

In June, as widespread protests over police brutality and the police killings of unarmed Black people renewed conversations about rooting out systemic racism, Target announced a $10 million investment to support long-standing partners, including the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum. In June, The Target Foundation also vowed to "amplify our investment in organizations supporting the recovery and rebuilding of Black-, Indigenous- and People-of-Color-owned businesses."

While Target's easy-to-spot "Black-Owned Or Founded Brand" badge makes it easy for shoppers to support Black entrepreneurs and businesses on store shelves, Target isn't the only retailer to stock Black-owned brands. To support Black-owned brands at other retailers, check out Bustle's list of Black-owned beauty and fashion brands before you compile your next shopping list.