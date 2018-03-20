Target Is Giving Away $5 Gift Cards If You Spend $25 On Easter Items & I'm Grabbing The Cart Now
Easter is around the corner, and if you haven’t done your shopping yet, it’s time to head to every mom’s favorite store — Target. Whether you need to get plastic eggs for your Easter egg hunt or holiday decor for your home, Target should have everything you need and more. And because Target is the coolest store on Earth, they’re offering you an amazing incentive. If you want a free Target gift card, all you need to do is get your Easter shopping wrapped up at everyone's favorite store.
To get the gift card, which you could put towards anything you can find at Target, you'll need to spend $25 on select Easter merchandise. This includes Easter baskets, grass, plastic eggs, tableware, toys, and home decor. As with any holiday merchandise, supplies are limited, so the longer you wait, the less variety you will find. And because this offer expires on March 31, you should hop on over to your Target store soon.
There is a great Easter selection to choose from, with gorgeous, softly-colored table linens, kitchen canisters, and serving ware that will last you well through the summer. So if you’re looking to pick up that $5 gift card, here are a few egg-stra special Easter deals you can check out at Target right now.
Easter Basket Supplies
One thing every kid looks forward to at Easter is getting their very own Easter basket, filled with toys and treats. Target has an amazing selection of Easter baskets, grasses, and eggs in gorgeous spring colors, which you can fill with whatever special gifts you like. They even have a monogrammed basket liner, perfect for making your little one feel super special this Easter.
Easter Medium Chipwood Basket with Madras Pattern Liner - Spritz ($10, Target)
48ct Easter Fillable Plastic Eggs - Spritz ($3, Target)
Monogram Easter Basket Liner Cool Colors - Spritz ($4, Target)
Glassware
The beautiful springtime designs and soft colors of Target's Easter glassware make them perfect for everyday use, even after the holiday is over. I'm absolutely in love with the dainty, color-coordinated pitchers, glasses, and cake tray the brand featured as part of their Easter deal.
Bormioli Rocco Glass Beverage Pitcher 54 oz Blue ($10, Target)
Bormioli Rocco Glass Beverage Pitcher 54 oz Green ($10, Target)
Bormioli Rocco Glass Beverage Pitcher 54 oz Pink ($10, Target)
Bormioli Rocco Glass Drinkware Tumbler Green ($4, Target)
Bormioli Rocco Glass Tumbler 11.5oz - Pink ($4, Target)
Bormioli Rocco Glass Drinkware Tumbler Clear ($4, Target)
Bormioli Rocco Glass Drinkware Tumbler Blue ($4, Target)
Round Glass Cake Stand 9 inch Green - Threshold ($15, Target)
Bunny Butter Dish
It’s not hard to fall in love with this adorable Bunny Butter Dish from Target. This porcelain dish features a shiny glazed finish and a bunny shaped handle with gold detail. It’s dishwasher safe, so put it on your holiday table, or use it all year round.
Dinner Bowls
The beautiful floral designs on the dinner bowls included in Target’s Easter deal are just perfect for springtime. The soft colors and patterns aren’t too holiday-ish, so you can use them well into summer. These 6-inch bowls are perfect for soups or salads, and they’re even dishwasher and microwave safe.
Round Glazed Stoneware Dinner Bowl 17oz Blue Floral - Threshold ($4, Target)
Round Glazed Stoneware Dinner Bowl 17oz Green Floral - Threshold ($4, Target)
Round Glazed Stoneware Dinner Bowl 17oz Yellow Floral - Threshold ($4, Target)
Round Glazed Stoneware Dinner Bowl 17oz White Floral - Threshold ($4, Target)
Table Linens
Target’s Easter deal is a great excuse to update your table linens for springtime. Their selection includes soft designs and colors, perfect for the Easter holiday and beyond. You can check out this beautiful soft pink and gold table runner, a pretty plaid pastel tablecloth and matching runner, and a four pack of pastel colored fabric napkins.
Pink Table Runner Gold Polka Dots - Threshold ($15, Target)
Plaid Tablecloth - Threshold ($15, Target)
Plaid Extended Size Table Runner - Threshold ($20, Target)
Pink Solid Napkin 4 Pack - Threshold ($10, Target)
