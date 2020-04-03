In an effort to promote social distancing and the safety of customers and employees amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, Target will limit the number of shoppers in stores starting on Saturday, April 4 at nearly all 1,900 stores nationwide.

Stores will actively monitor the amount of guests who are shopping and take measures to pace out the guest traffic, if needed, Target said in a statement. If the store does have to limit the amount of customers in the store at once, an employee will provide "a designated waiting area outside with social distancing meters." The amount of people allowed in each store will vary by each location as to avoid the possibility of congestion in aisles so customers can practice social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends maintaining a distance of at least six feet away from others and staying out of crowded places.

In addition to limit customers if needed, employees in store and working at Target distribution centers will now be encouraged to wear face masks and gloves during their shifts.

"The measures we're announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country," Target Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said in a statement on Thursday, April 2.

Target has been addressing the coronavirus outbreak for weeks to ensure the health and safety of shoppers as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to grow in the United States. Employees are regularly sanitizing carts, cleaning check out lanes between customers, and standing behind plexiglass partitions at registers. Target stores across the nation have also reduced hours for extra cleaning, placed limits on essential items, and have added more staff members to fulfill drive-up orders.

As Target stores take these measures, shoppers are being asked to do their part by bagging their own items if they bring their own reusable bags and practice healthy hygiene habits as recommended by the CDC.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.