In an effort to avoid crowds inside stores and allow its staff to spend the holiday with family, Target announced it won't be open on Thanksgiving this year as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the company has moved to extend its traditionally one-day-only or short-term deals because "this isn’t a year for crowds."

In a blog post shared Monday, Target announced that its holiday shopping deals will start in October and stretch out for the entire season. "Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds," Target said. "That’s why our biggest holiday deals will be available earlier than ever, so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season."

Target also said that it will be closing all of its stores on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. "This year, more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we're continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value, and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in the blog post.

Beyond closing stores on Thanksgiving and extending sales that have typically drawn in big crowds, Target has implemented a number of new safety measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, employees are already monitoring and metering guest access to ensure customers can practice social distancing inside stores. Stores are also being cleaned more frequently and shopping carts are being sanitized by employees after each use. Additionally, Target has installed plexiglass partitions at each register.

Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Ahead of the holidays, Target has recommended shoppers download the Target Circle phone app to stay updated on deals as they're announced. "This season, you can count on extra-big savings without the extra-long lines, with plenty of opportunities to score the best deals on the hottest items before and after Nov. 26," the company wrote in the blog post.

Target isn't the only store set to close on Thanksgiving this year; Walmart stores also won't be open for the first time since the late 1980s and Dick's Sporting Goods also announced that its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.