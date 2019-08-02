Can you believe that Target has been collaborating with influential designers for the past 20 years? To celebrate this two-decade achievement of aspirational design at affordable prices, Target is bringing back major collections of nearly 300 limited-edition items from 20 past design collaborations online and in stores beginning Sept. 14. How awesome is that? With prices from $7-$160, the Anniversary Collection will include favorite pieces from designers like architect Michael Graves, who was the very first partnership in 1999, to fashion designer Zac Posen and the high end luxury brand Missoni. Kid-friendly collaborations to look for include Gwen Stefani's HarajukuMini, Hunter, Marimekko and Lilly Pulitzer. For a full list of the designers participating, check out the announcement online from Target's corporate office.

I am so excited about this upcoming collection. As much as I wish I could shop these designers on a regular basis, unfortunately I can't afford it. So when Target collaborates with these designers to make their work "accessible and affordable to the masses" (i.e., me, and I would imagine, lots of you) their vision is much appreciated. And yes, I do still wear the seersucker shorts I bought from the Isaac Mizrahi Target collection back in 2003. Granted they don't fit quite as well as they used to, but I digress...

“Design has always been a part of Target’s DNA. From our stores and the products we create to the partnerships we cultivate, our focus on accessible design sets Target apart, and is one of the reasons guests love to shop with us,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer of Target, in the email release. “Our marketing campaign will celebrate the inclusive nature of design at Target, including a book and documentary that highlight Target’s impact on the retail industry and our guests’ lives by making great design accessible to everyone.”

Honestly, I watched a preview of the documentary, created by producing partner RadicalMedia, and I immediately wanted to head over to my local store. It was so inspiring to watch all these incredible designers talk about how fashion and design should be available to everyone, not just those with high incomes. Several quotes from the documentary stuck with me, namely during the voice over in the beginning: "I believe that good design should be accessible." YES. Also, this nugget of wisdom from legendary fashion designer Anna Sui, who will also be a part of the Anniversary Collection: "You have to think about inclusion." And lastly, "Design is a way of improving the life experience."

Don't we all deserve that, regardless of where we happen to fit in the socioeconomic spectrum? Across the board, Target has been a leader among corporations in terms of their diversity and inclusion policies, and I appreciate their forward thinking on this often divisive subject. And while some may "poo poo" the importance of fashion and design and its effect on the world, I think we're all deserving of a little style in our lives. If it's affordable, all the better and essential.

As mentioned above, if you can't wait for the documentary or the collection itself to launch, Target has partnered with Rizzoli, a publisher known for its extensive library of beautiful, high-quality books, to release Target: 20 Years of Design for All: How Target Revolutionized Accessible Design. The tome will be available for pre-order and on shelves Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Shopper notes: Design collections and items will vary by store and guests may purchase up to five items per size and color. You'll be able to visit Target.com once the look book is available so you can plan your shopping adventure accordingly.