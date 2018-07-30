Although the temperatures may still be soaring outside, plenty of people absolutely cannot wait for the autumn to arrive, and with it the promise of Halloween. Well, it looks like at least one retailer is on board with this early holiday business. Target's 2018 Halloween collection is already here, and its creepy decor will have you feeling those October vibes in no time.

Sure, it's early. But I could not be more delighted by this collection of bats, cats, witches, pumpkins, and everything else that goes bump in the night. From hand-shaped candle holders to spooky old telephones, Target has everything you need to make your home unsettling just in time for Halloween. And if you want to throw some of these deadly decor items up early, well, go for it. Some people just can't wait for Halloween to get here, and I am 100 percent one of them.

Plus, these Halloween decor items are also pretty cute, as well as affordable. Outdoor light strands, serving trays, and candy bowls can all be obtained for next to nothing. Stock up now to get those late spooky feelings going as soon as possible. There's no shame in getting stoked for Halloween even when it's still high summer out.

