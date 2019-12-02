If you missed out on Black Friday deals, there’s still plenty of time to shop Cyber Monday sales right from the comfort of your own home, or more likely, your desk at work. Target’s Cyber Monday 2019 sale has something for everyone on your holiday list; the retailer is offering deals on everything from bedding to AirPods to brands kids love including Disney, LEGO, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

You may want to snag a few things for yourself too, because on Dec. 2 (Cyber Monday) they’re offering 25% off beauty and personal care products including the Kristin Ess line of hair care products, which smell amazing and are available exclusively at Target, and other fun staples that will give you an instant glow up including Essie glitter nail polish and Bliss’s Bright & Radiant Face Mask.

The deals don’t stop when Cyber Monday ends, though; Target will be running a “Cyber Week" sale with savings on new items every day until “Green Monday” on Dec. 9. And if you just can’t wait to get your new things, Target is making it easy for shoppers to get their orders quickly, sometimes in as little as one hour, with options like same-day pickup or drive-up (which means you don’t even have to get out of the car). Read on for the Cyber Week sales at Target that you really won't want to miss.

1. Apple iPad 7th Generation Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only 7th Generation Target | $430 $330 see on target If you've been thinking about getting your kiddo their very own tablet, now may be the time. Target is offering $80 off the 7th generation iPad, which is available in either 32 or 128 gigabytes. While this is a great deal, keep in mind that this iPad only has internet access when connected to WiFi, so be sure to download episodes of your kid's favorite show before heading out on that long road trip.

2. Roku Smart TV TCL 43" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Target | $330 $220 see on target Movie night will get a major upgrade with this Roku Smart TV. It connects to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, YouTube and more for all the shows you could want right in one place. The screen is "ultra high definition" for a super clear picture, and you'll also get a $20 gift card with this purchase.

3. Pouf Ottoman Christopher Knight Home Moro Pouf Ottoman Target | $82 $41 see on target Furniture is up to 50% off during Target's Cyber Monday sale, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your living room (or office, or kitchen) now is a great time. This cozy ottoman pouf is on sale through Dec. 2, but you'll want to move fast as one color has already sold out.

4. Paw Patrol Fire Truck PAW Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck Target | $60 $36 see on target Perfect for the Chase and Marshall enthusiasts in your life, this Paw Patrol Fire Truck is 40% off through Cyber Monday. It has flashing lights and sounds, plus an extendable ladder. Batteries are included, and because of the small parts, this toy is designed for ages 3 and up.

5. A Baby Shark Game Pinkfong Baby Shark Let's Go Hunt! Fishing Game Target | $15 $12 see on target Kids can use their fishing pole to try and catch all four members of the Shark family (Baby, Mommy, Daddy, and Grandma). Let me warn you, this game does play the Baby Shark song, but it's so fun you may not even notice (wishful thinking...). It's designed with ages 4 and up in mind, and it requires two AA batteries, which are not included.

6. Toddlers' Fleece Jacket Cat & Jack™ Toddler Fleece Jacket Target | $19 $14 Available In Sizes 12M-5T see on target It's hard to beat a fleece jacket that costs less than $15 and comes in bright pink and purple so you'll always be able to spot them at the playground. This snuggly coat can be worn as a layering piece, or you could size up and put it away until spring.

7. High-Waisted Leggings C9 Champion® Women's Training Jacquard High-Waisted Leggings Target | $40 $28 see on Target You can never have too many leggings, especially when they come in a bold print like these snakeskin high-waisted pair. As part of the Cyber Week sale, on Friday, Dec. 6, Target is offering 30% off men’s and women’s C9 performance wear. This means new workout clothes for everyone (especially yourself).

8. Kids' Bedding Star Wars Glow-in-the-Dark Comforter Target | $33 $20 see on Target Perfect for any little Star Wars fans who also happen to be afraid of the dark, this comforter glows in the dark. On Cyber Monday, it's 40% off, but if you don't snag it in time, Target is giving 30% off kids’ bedding, décor and more on Dec. 3.