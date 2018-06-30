Target's 4th Of July Sale Isn't One You'll Want To Miss
Sure, the Fourth of July is a day filled with barbecues, picnics, and fireworks designed to celebrate our nation's independence. While many people head outdoors to soak in the day, there are a few reasons you might want to kick it indoors — at least for a bit of time — instead. The primary one? Target's 4th of July 2018 sale. And as if the words "Target" and "sale" paired together aren't good enough news, get this: The store's Fourth of July sale is already happening and continues until 11:59 p.m. on July 4th.
With prices slashed by up to 30 percent on home items galore, as well as an extra 15 percent off indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs, it's kind of hard to pass up. (And, really, why would you?) I'm talking discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, lighting, wall decor, fire pits, patio furniture, outdoor lighting, bedding, and that's just the beginning.
Oh, and if you've been waiting to get your hands on some nifty home technology, like the Nest Learning Thermostat, or a colorful Keurig Coffee Maker, then you'll find those, too.
And even though the sale is online only, this is just like any Target trip: You're leaving with more than "just one thing." Use the code "AMERICA" at checkout for deeper discounts on certain items and have fun.
1Mayhew All Weather Wicker Dining Set from Threshold
I'm not going to lie: I am doing a little personal shopping. Not only do I love this set (green is my favorite color), but the price is right. The six-piece Mayhew Dining Set has already been marked down and that's before the promo code is applied at checkout.
2Organic Cotton Printed Sheet Set
$27 to $53
No matter how hard you try to be the kind of person who has complete set sheets, somehow one piece always goes missing and/or one of your little ones knows how to make a mess out of your bedding. (No? Just me?) Spring for a new set of sheets at the Target sale and feel like a big kid again.
3Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
If you've been waiting all your life to brew a single cup of coffee without the hassle of grinding beans or waste involved in tossing leftovers, then you might want to scoop up this Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker. Choose from eight colors, including the mint green option that is featured above.
4Plenrith Hairpin Base Slipper Chair
Sometimes the addition of a piece of furniture can make all the difference in a room. Take, for example, this Plenrith Hairpin Base Slipper Chair, which brings midcentury modern appeal to any space. Choose from gray or blue to add pizzazz to your living room. Oh, and this already-discounted chair gets marked down another 15 percent when you use the "AMERICA" code at checkout.
5Chisholm 22" Tall Square Fire Column
If you've always wanted to be the cool kid on the block with a fire pit, then imagine how rad you will be with this fire column. Stow a propane tank inside the faux stone column and use the easy turn knob ignition to get the fire started.
6HOME Oversize Lumber Throw Pillow
My husband always teases me about my obsession with throw pillows, but I have to be honest: My collection has less to do with the pillow and more to do with the price of the pillow. That's because throw pillows can get pretty expensive. But if I find one on sale and have a place for it, then I'm probably going to buy it. This HOME Lumber Pillow may or may not make it into my shopping cart.
7DIY Color Changing Lightbox Novelty Table Lamp
A color changing message board? Yes, please! This lightbox lamp would make a fun addition to an office space or eclectic living area.