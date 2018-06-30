Sure, the Fourth of July is a day filled with barbecues, picnics, and fireworks designed to celebrate our nation's independence. While many people head outdoors to soak in the day, there are a few reasons you might want to kick it indoors — at least for a bit of time — instead. The primary one? Target's 4th of July 2018 sale. And as if the words "Target" and "sale" paired together aren't good enough news, get this: The store's Fourth of July sale is already happening and continues until 11:59 p.m. on July 4th.

With prices slashed by up to 30 percent on home items galore, as well as an extra 15 percent off indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs, it's kind of hard to pass up. (And, really, why would you?) I'm talking discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, lighting, wall decor, fire pits, patio furniture, outdoor lighting, bedding, and that's just the beginning.

Oh, and if you've been waiting to get your hands on some nifty home technology, like the Nest Learning Thermostat, or a colorful Keurig Coffee Maker, then you'll find those, too.

And even though the sale is online only, this is just like any Target trip: You're leaving with more than "just one thing." Use the code "AMERICA" at checkout for deeper discounts on certain items and have fun.

1 Mayhew All Weather Wicker Dining Set from Threshold Mayhew All Weather Wicker Dining Set TargetBuy Now I'm not going to lie: I am doing a little personal shopping. Not only do I love this set (green is my favorite color), but the price is right. The six-piece Mayhew Dining Set has already been marked down and that's before the promo code is applied at checkout.

2 Organic Cotton Printed Sheet Set Organic Cotton Printed Sheet Set Target Buy Now No matter how hard you try to be the kind of person who has complete set sheets, somehow one piece always goes missing and/or one of your little ones knows how to make a mess out of your bedding. (No? Just me?) Spring for a new set of sheets at the Target sale and feel like a big kid again.

4 Plenrith Hairpin Base Slipper Chair Plenrith Hairpin Base Slipper Chair TargetBuy Now Sometimes the addition of a piece of furniture can make all the difference in a room. Take, for example, this Plenrith Hairpin Base Slipper Chair, which brings midcentury modern appeal to any space. Choose from gray or blue to add pizzazz to your living room. Oh, and this already-discounted chair gets marked down another 15 percent when you use the "AMERICA" code at checkout.

5 Chisholm 22" Tall Square Fire Column Chisholm 22" Tall Square Fire Column TargetBuy Now If you've always wanted to be the cool kid on the block with a fire pit, then imagine how rad you will be with this fire column. Stow a propane tank inside the faux stone column and use the easy turn knob ignition to get the fire started.