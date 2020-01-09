Great news for anyone who works out regularly or just likes to do errands in yoga pants: Target is launching a new activewear and sporting good line, All in Motion. As if you needed another excuse to shop at the store, the new line will be available on Target.com on Jan. 17 and in all Target stores by Jan. 24.

The clothes — which include classic athleisure offerings like tanks, leggings, sports bras, and shorts, and some unexpected pieces like skorts, swimwear, and light outerwear — are all size-inclusive; women's apparel in the All in Motion line is available in sizes XS to 4X, men's apparel is available in sizes S to 3X, and the kids’ line comes in sizes XS-XXL.

“After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women, and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform — at an affordable price,” Jill Sando, Target senior vice president said in a statement for the new line.

All in Motion

The All in Motion line looks and feels high-quality. The fabric is super soft, incorporates sustainably sourced materials, and offers UPF50+ protection (which helps protect the skin against ultraviolet rays). And as someone who recently went so far as to bring a $100 pair of leggings to the cash register only to get cold feet at the price tag at the very last second (yes, I had to tell the confused cashier that I, “changed my mind” — an introvert’s nightmare), I especially appreciate the price-point of All in Motion, which ranges from $4 to $70, with the majority of pieces under $40. The line blends quality with inclusivity, all at great prices, and it doesn’t stop at just activewear: there's also gear like stability balls, yoga mats, hand weights and more.

“We designed our newest owned brand, All in Motion, for the entire family and for all stages of their fitness journey. With a size-inclusive assortment that incorporates quality, durable fabrics and sustainably sourced materials, we are ringing in the New Year with a new collection that celebrates the joy of movement,” Sando said in the statement. Here's to clothes that make you feel joyful while you're in motion; even if your cardio these days primarily consists of chasing kiddos, or like me, wandering the aisles of Target.