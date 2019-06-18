When it comes to breastfeeding, a lot of the world still sorely misunderstands its purpose. Breastfeeding is already challenging and demanding without extra societal barriers. Breastfeeding can also be one of the most rewarding experiences you share with a child, so it's dismaying to consider how many people still believe it's "inappropriate," relegating new mothers to feeding in bathroom stalls and in vehicles. Thankfully, one major retailer is taking a stand and a recent breastfeeding memo spotted at Target encouraging moms to nurse in stores is getting a lot of love right now because, well, it should be the norm.

One Target in Texas has decided to send a message to help normalize nursing, according to The Independent, and it's actually really inspiring. On Friday, as Yahoo! Finance reported, customers were greeted with a sign from the staff that read: "At Target, you are free to nurse wherever and whenever you like while you shop, because we think that #momsrock. But, if you would like a comfy (or more private) spot to nurse or change a diaper, please ask our Fitting Room Attendant about our Nursing Room!"

The typed note, shared by the popular Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page, went on to say that the Nursing Room is a peaceful spot to take a break while shopping, and it's even stocked with some goodies to make your rest "even sweeter."

The memo quickly went viral after Breastfeeding Mama Talk posted a photo of it. "Way to go, Target," the administrator wrote, and fellow moms filled the comments section of the post with their own breastfeeding experiences at Target.

"I had a lady once harass me in the food court at Target. She went to get a manager. And the manager ended up asking her to leave and gave me a free drink. I was a new mom with a tongue tied baby. That simple gesture made my year," one person responded to the post of the sign.

"I worked at Target while nursing my first kiddo. They were one of the most supportive employers I've ever had when it's come to pumping. I got a private space, didn't have to take the time out of my regular break, and my bosses usually had some snacks and something to drink waiting in there. Retail is brutal but target was honestly amazing," another shared.

The comments also featured a number of women taking photos of themselves actually nursing in Target, one on a display chair.

This isn't the first time Target's amazing approach to breastfeeding accommodations has made headlines. Back in 2016, for instance, CBS News reported that after an incident between two customers in which a man was berating a woman for breastfeeding in public went viral, Target employees actually rushed to her defense.

WCCO - CBS Minnesota on YouTube

Target's primary demographic is younger women, which is probably why it's so popular amongst moms, especially when you consider busy mothers have limited time and need to pick up everything from diapers to formula to a cute, new shirt that makes you feel like your most amazing self in one place. So, it makes sense that the execs at the company would recognize that there's a real need to raise awareness and tolerance for women breastfeeding, no matter where or when they need to do it. And to do that, as Care.com reported in 2017, Target added "nursing stations" to its stores.

And if you had any doubts that breastfeeding is a full-time gig, The Nemours Foundation explains that, on average, newborns nurse 8 to 12 times a day, and by 1 to 2 months old, they are nursing 7 to 9 times a day. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends babies are exclusively breastfed until about 6 months of age, though of course, formula-fed is just fine if that's what's best for your family. Either way, it's a huge undertaking for new mothers, who might already be stressed trying to juggle the demands of her new family and life.

One Target store voicing unconditional support for these mothers is nothing but a net positive for moms and for the company's brand, so this is definitely a win-win.