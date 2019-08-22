In honor of Baby Safety Month, which is coming up this September, the popular Target car seat trade-in program is coming back. Have you heard about this eco-friendly initiative from Target? Between Sept. 3 through Sept. 13, guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, and select baby home gear (such as playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers). Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, and car seats that are expired or damaged. Then, materials from everything traded in will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management. Since introducing its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016, Target has recycled 11.98 million pounds of material and counting.

I mean, as if I needed a reason to love Target more than I already do. The company has long been a force for positive change and inclusiveness among retailers, and the fact that they are encouraging their guests to recycle and practice sustainability to help protect our environment, well, that gives me all the feels. Not to get all preachy on you, but it's no secret that our Earth is in trouble, so anything we can do — I mean, anything — is a step in the right direction. In addition to their car seat program, Target is committed to "designing with the planet in mind" by running energy efficient stores, selling fair trade coffee through Target house brand Archer Farms, re-using plastic hangers, and selling brands like Okabashi, which creates shoes locally in Georgia made from recycled materials.

So, in order to be good to the environment and get your 20 percent off coupon, here's exactly what you need to know: First, as noted above, the program will be taking place between Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 13. Call your local Target or check online to make sure they are participating in the program (most will be). Then, drop off your old car seat at a designated box near Guest Services when you arrive. While car seats can only be traded in at a Target store, your coupon can be applied to both in-store and online purchases (please note: the coupon in eligible through Saturday, Sept. 14, so have that purchase in mind ahead of time if you can).

If you will be participating in this program, and have a toddler-age child or older, how about using this activity to jump start a conversation about our planet and a simple act like recycling? It's never too early to talk to your child about climate change (without freaking them out) and the importance of taking care of the planet. Stacie Paxton Cobos, senior vice president for communications and marketing at The Climate Reality Project, told Mashable that the conversation can begin by first helping children develop an appreciation of the natural world. Her suggestions include watching a nature documentary with your child, visiting a wildlife center or natural history museum, or introducing your child to natural habitats like a creek, beach, or forest. Cobos said, "Such experiences gives kids a sense of why taking care of the earth is important, which ultimately helps them grasp the stakes of climate change — and care about preventing it." Additionally, Cobos, herself a mother of two, suggested using everyday opportunities like watering flowers, visiting the farmers' market, and walking instead of driving to help kids understand different aspects of nature and conservation. All of these activities will help children be excited participants in easy activities like recycling and composting that make a small but positive difference in how we care for our planet.

Thanks to Target for spearheading this initiative, right? To learn more about Target's car seat trade-in program, check out their website.