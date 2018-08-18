The only thing cuter than a sweet baby is a sweet baby in a Halloween costume. Luckily, there are no shortage of those and even luckier, you can get some of the cutest costumes I've ever seen at Target. That store really has everything you could possibly need, doesn't it? If you're feeling nostalgic and want something classic, they've got you covered. Target has Disney baby costumes that you're going to seriously lose it over. Whether you're a Toy Story fan or want to go as classic as Winnie-the-Pooh or Cinderella, you've got options.

Halloween (and all holidays, actually) becomes something so different when you have children. No more scandalous costumes and house parties — but with these costumes, it's officially way better as a parent. Whether this is your very first Halloween with a little one or you've already been around the trick-or-treating block, there's just something so special about introducing a child to the sugar-filled holiday.

On that note, don't procrastinate. I remember rifling through stores two days before Halloween as a kid, desperate to find a costume that I liked. Don't be like me! Get your costume in plenty of time, and then you can even have a few "practice" runs where you see if they'll actually, you know, wear it!

Buzz Lightyear, 12 to 18 Months Baby Kids' Disney Buzz Lightyear Halloween Costume 12-18M $32 Target Buy Now To infinity and beyond! This adorable costume will make your little one feel like a real astronaut. The hood is detachable, and it also comes with a detachable jetpack. (Although I bet they'll want to keep that part on at all times.)

'The Incredibles' Baby Jack-Jack Parr, 6 to 12 Months Baby 'The Incredibles' Baby Jack-Jack Parr Deluxe Halloween Costume $20 Target Buy Now First off, whoever took this marketing photograph deserves a prize because I've never seen anything cuter. This infant costume is perfect to turn your little one into the youngest child in the Incredibles family. Target also sells matching costumers for parents and siblings.

Nemo, 6 to 12 Months Baby Nemo Prestige Costume $28 Target Buy Now This two-piece Nemo costume is perfect for your own little fish. Not only does it look precious, it looks like it will feel good, too. This is a perfect option if you tend to get chilly weather on Halloween.

Winnie-The-Pooh, 12 to 18 Months & 2T to 4T Disney Baby/Toddler Winnie the Pooh Costume $30 Target Buy Now Take your honey bear trick-or-treating in the Hundred Acre Wood in this cozy little costume. Made from plush fabric, this jumpsuit will keep your child warm and cozy.

Minnie Mouse, 12 to 18 Months Girls' Minnie Mouse Costume Pink 12-18 Months $17 Target Buy Now Be still my heart. With the little collar and the big bow belt, this costume couldn't get much sweeter. I would say it's only good for areas that get warmer Halloweens, but my mom was known to layer my cute costume over leggings and a turtleneck.

Cinderella, 6 to 12 Months Cinderella Baby Costume $35 Target Buy Now I don't think your infant would appreciate glass slippers, but they can have all the other trappings of Cinderella! This dress has sparkles, flowers, and bows — what else does a princess need?

Buzz Lightyear, 12 to 18 Months Buzz Lightyear Baby Costume $24 Target Buy Now That's right — Target's bringing you not one, but two Buzz Lightyear options. This one is less expensive than the first, probably because it doesn't come with the detachable hood and jetpack. There still wouldn't be any mistaking who your child is.

Cinderella, 12 to 18 months Girls' Cinderella Infant Costume $20 Target Buy Now Another Cinderella costume fit for a princess. I love the little rosebuds along the waistline of this dress, and of course Cinderella's image on the front is a perfect touch.