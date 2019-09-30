Fans of Marshall, Chase, Rubble, and the rest of the pups from this hit Nickelodeon show are bound to get "fired up" over Target's free Paw Patrol trick-or-treating event happening just a few days before Halloween. I don't want to give away too many details just yet, but I'm confident it will be totally pup-tastic.

Target is celebrating this spooky season by hosting a Paw Patrol themed trick-or-treating event in stores, according to Fox News Tampa. Kids are encouraged to come in costume (it does not have to be Paw Patrol related, BTW) and trick-or-treat throughout the store.

The event will be held on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time at participating Target locations. And you can expect some paw-tastic surprises like giveaways and an exclusive screening of a Paw Patrol episode.

If your mighty pup wants to double down on his Paw Patrol experience, Target has costumes, clothes, toys and pumpkin decorations featuring the whole Adventure Bay gang. And there's a great deal going on this week from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. because all Halloween related merchandise is on sale: spend $30 save $5, spend $50 save $10 on Halloween costumes, decor, and lighting. You can get a sneak peek of this year's offerings online before heading over to the store.

Following Target's announcement, countless parents took to Twitter to express excitement about the event, including this user who wrote: "Got my Chase and Marshall Costumes ready for Halloween." Another said, "My kid is gonna go crazy!"

I for one know that my 6-year-old will to want to attend this fun event. He was Chase two years in a row for Halloween and he was thinking about it for a third year until he got into Minecraft.

Target held similar Paw Patrol-themed events in the past two years, and it was met with tons of enthusiasm from kids and parents alike. This may be due to the fact that trick-or-treating in stores and malls instead of the traditional neighborhoods have gained popularity in recent years, according to The Atlantic. Some see it as a safe alternative to walking the streets on a school night.

And this isn't the first time Target has partnered with Nick Jr. for a Paw Patrol-related bash. In 2017, the store hosted a nationwide Paw Patrol tour where kids could meet the gang in person and get a sneak peek at upcoming toy launches and new bedroom accessories like sheets, comforters, and night lights.

Paw Patrol fun aside, here's a little primer on the show in case you aren't already familiar: It follows six rescue pups (Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye, and sometimes Everest and Tracker) who live in the fictional town of Adventure Bay and come to the rescue of its citizens when trouble strikes, according to Common Sense Media. The show premiered in of August 2013 and has been a hit ever since, thanks to its winning combination of dogs and rescue mobiles.

The show is beloved by many so it's not hard to see why parents and kids alike are thrilled about Target's upcoming event. Because if you can get a trip to Target in while letting your little ones walk the store in costume for candy, it's a win-win for everyone.