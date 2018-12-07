Year after year, thousands of people take part in shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, aka Black Friday. But this year, you don't want to miss out on Green Monday, because the deals really are too good to pass up. As if there weren't enough reasons to love everyone's favorite superstore, Target's Green Monday sale includes deals for the whole family, making holiday shopping a breeze.

This Monday, everyone will have the opportunity to save money when shopping at Target. On Dec. 10, there will be some serious deals to be had; shoppers can score 30 percent off of apparel for kids, toddlers, and babies; 30 percent off of apparel for men and women (from brands like the super trendy Wild Fable and the ultimate athleisure brand, JoyLab); 30 percent off of all women's shoes and boots; and 30 percent off of thousands of home items.

This is the perfect opportunity to get all of your major shopping done in time for Christmas and to stock every closet in your home with some much needed items. Seriously, it pays to stock up on basic onesies, winter boots that will last, and an extra pair of leggings that you'll want to live in until winter is over.

For those who are already doing their browsing in advance, it might be worth checking out this super cute Santa onesie for the smallest member of your family, this pair of comfortable and stylish over-the-knee boots for yourself, or a comfy blanket that everyone in your family will enjoy.

The fantastic news is that these Green Monday deals will also be available on Target.com. This means that shoppers can get all of their holiday shopping done from the comfort of their own couch. Although it might not be as fun as shopping in the store, it definitely will be a lot easier and more convenient.

Shoppers looking for gifts leading up to the holiday season are probably so grateful for this shopping holiday. But at the same time, some people are probably dying to know: what is Green Monday?

Green Monday is a new-ish "retail holiday" that is celebrated on the second Monday of every December, according to BGR. Green Monday also happens to be the biggest shopping day in December, according to The Balance, because it's when shoppers realize they only have 10 shipping days left to get their items sent to them before Christmas.

Let's be real, the whole point of Green Monday is to "spend some green" (or spend some money) in stores, according to Target. But, with amazing sales (like the ones at Target), Green Monday can also refer to the green being saved in your wallet.

Target isn't the only retailer participating in Green Monday. Last year, other stores like Walmart and Amazon also had special deals, just for Green Monday, according to The Balance, and it's likely that they will do so again this year.

So why not celebrate one of the biggest shopping days by crossing every name off of your Christmas list and saving some serious cash? The people on the list (and your wallet) will thank you.

