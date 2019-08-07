It might only be August, but if you want the best decorated house on the block this Halloween, it's time to start shopping. Target's Halloween decor is already selling out fast, so you'll want to load up your cart ASAP.

Target goes wild with pretty much every holiday, so it's no surprise that they've put together an amazing Halloween collection from their Hyde & EEK! boutique. The decor is sorted into four cute categories, depending on what kind of look you're going for when you're getting your home ready for the spookiest night of the year. There's Pumpkin Parlor (featuring lots of pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, and plushes to display), Moonlight Bash (with everything you need to host a howling Halloween party), Harvest (featuring fall colors that can carry you through to Thanksgiving), and Ghoulish Garden (with planters and terrariums perfect for green thumbs). Not only is everything super adorable, but much of it is affordably priced.

Even if you're not typically one to go all out on Halloween decorations, this collection is seriously awesome enough to make you change your mind. There are so many unique pieces that would look absolutely amazing on display. Personally, I love a good wreath any time of year, so this Jack-o-Lantern one is right up my alley.

Spooky Halloween lighting is also a must. Target's got multiple cool light sculptures in the collection, including this ghost-shaped one. It works indoors and outdoors, which is a nice plus.

My absolute favorite item, however, might be this serving tray that looks like you could summon the dead with it. It mimics the design of a Ouija board — planchette not included, unfortunately, so you'll need to find another way to get in touch with spirits from the other side.

The Halloween sign below is pretty much genius. Hang it out to welcome trick-or-treaters when your candy supply is high, but flip it over once you've run out to reveal an "Out of Candy" warning (also handy for those who want to keep all those fun-sized snacks to themselves).

The items are just for pre-order right now, with most of them having an expected delivery date around August 22. But some of those pre-orders are already sold out. Now that you've seen how incredible the collection is, I'm sure you understand exactly why they got snapped up so fast. This mantle set, for example, would look perfect in any home, and at just $8 it's a total steal. Hopefully they'll be more in stock when the collection actually hits stores.

Pre-orders are also sold out on these awesome decorative books. I love little subtle touches like this that just blend right into your existing decor, so I hope to see these back in stock or in stores in a few weeks as well.

If you head to Target.com to check out the collection (or even if you wait a few weeks to see what hits stores), you can also use it as the perfect opportunity to get your Halloween costume, too. The Hyde & EEK! boutique's decor is obviously awesome, but its costumes are amazing as well. You can snag cool couples and family costumes, baby costumes, and even pet costumes — making Target truly a one-stop shopping destination this Halloween.