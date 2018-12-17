With the holidays approaching at super speed, the window for gift-buying gets a little smaller every day. Especially if you're a dedicated online shopper, then the time to order is pretty much now. Really, just knowing Target's last day for Christmas shipping 2018 might spur you into action faster than Santa's reindeer.

For this shopping season, any eligible order placed by Thursday, December 20 at Target.com is guaranteed for free delivery by Monday, December 24, according to a Target rep. For shoppers (like me) who tend to cut things a little close, this is such encouraging news. You can still score that last-minute gift in time for Christmas morning, without paying a dime for shipping. It's a pretty sweet deal.

Oh, and when it comes to holiday gift procrastination, you are far from alone. In fact, stores like Target totally expect a last-minute rush. "The days leading up to Christmas are some of the busiest shopping days of the year, and the Target team has worked all year to make things easy for our guests, which is especially important during the last-minute rush of the holidays," said executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, Mark Tritton, in A Bullseye View. "With guaranteed free shipping in time for Christmas, only-at-Target gifts that fit all budgets, and a suite of convenient delivery and pickup options, Target is making it easier than ever for gift-givers during the countdown to Christmas." Last-minute shoppers everywhere can rejoice.

And even if you pass the December 20 deadline for guaranteed Christmas delivery, Target still has plenty of other choices for securing those final gifts. First, there's the option of using Target's Drive Up. Just purchase a gift in Target's app, wait for the ready notification, and drive up to the store. An employee will bring the purchases out to your car pronto. Plus, the goodies arrive in an opaque bag, so parents can get gifts for the kiddos without spoiling any surprises.

Next, there's the option of using Shipt, Target's delivery service. Simply place an order with the app, and a Shipt shopper will pick up your Target goods and bring them to your door, as explained on the Shipt site. If you live in a city that supports Shipt, you can have purchases delivered in an hour or so. The app basically lets you outsource a Target run, which is great in those hectic final days of holiday prep.

If you prefer to browse the store in person, note that Target will have extended hours through the holidays. Most Target locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight from Dec. 16 through Dec. 23., according to a company rep. Plus, all Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Lastly, there's always the option of a Target gift card or a GiftNow present. Find a gift on Target.com, select the GiftNow option, and your recipient will receive it via email. Thanks to Target, you can look like the most thoughtful gift-giver ever, even if you're legit buying something in the last minutes before the holidays arrive.

