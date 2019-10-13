The most wonderful time of year is quickly approaching. If you’re planning to lounge your way through the holiday season in style, you’ll want to get your hands on Target’s holiday pajamas for the whole family now.

There’s no cuter holiday photo op than the whole crew decked out in matching PJs, from parents to kids to pets. If that’s the kind of family portrait you’ve got your heart set on this holiday season, Target’s Wondershop has you covered.

There are patterns galore to choose from. The Buffalo plaid flannel ‘jams are sure to be as warm as they are cozy. The collection features button up tops and matching bottoms for men, women, and kids, and a zip up one-piece for the littlest members of the family. Kids also have the option to rock a night gown instead of the top and bottom set. The matching pet top features the same button up and collar as the human outfits, so the whole family can truly match. Target provides a handy pet size chart, and even suggests which breeds fit into which size, making it easy to find the right fit even if you aren’t sure of your pet’s weight and length.

Wizard wannabes will love the Harry Potter matching sleepwear set. The adult tops are emblazoned with “Mischief Managed,” while the kids tops say “I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up to No Good.” The bottoms are patterned with the Hogwarts crest, lightning bolts, and of course, those famous glasses.

For a bit of a retro vibe, the holiday car PJ set is too cute. It features adorable cars and trucks with Christmas trees on top, on a navy blue background (which I personally think is a nice change from red and green overload).

I’m feeling more than a little tempted by the Fair Isle set, which isn’t so much matching as coordinating. The women’s PJs are red, the men’s are blue, and the kids’ are green, but they all share a similar pattern around the neck and polka dots throughout.

Families who are absolutely pumped for the upcoming release of Frozen II will enjoy this set adorned with Olaf’s happy face. The super cute stripes and snowflakes make this set incredibly festive.

While most offerings in the collection come in two-piece sets, there are some union suits. This red and white striped set features cute green accents. The adult options button all the way down the chest, to make stepping in and out of them a little easier.

Be warned, though, that the jammies do tend to sell out — and some are already backordered. I’ve made the mistake of agonizing too long over which pattern I wanted, only to find that the combination of sizes I need for my family of four was no longer available.

Pricing is uniform throughout all the different designs and patterns. As a frequent Target shopper, I’d suggest checking for any coupons or discounts before you buy — you never when there’s going to be a promo running that’ll save you some cash. And if you can’t wait for the holidays to get your matching on, Target’s even got a selection of Halloween family pajamas to peruse — because one day of the year shouldn’t get all the cuteness.