Fact: Moms love Target. So it makes sense that the retail giant is putting some majorly must-have items on sale this Mother's Day — almost like a gift to their most loyal and devoted fan base. It's only fair, when you think about it. After all, how much of your family's budget gets forked over to Target on a weekly basis? On second thought, don't think about that right now. Now is the time to cash in on some sweet deals. So what does the Target Mother's Day sale have to offer this year?

From covetable kitchen appliances to fun, flirty accessories to the latest in gadgets and tech, there's something for every mom (and it's all marked down). Whether you're trying to find that perfect something for your own mom or another special mom in your life or you're just looking for helpful "hints" to pass along to your significant other, there's no lack of options on sale at Target through Mother's Day. And in addition to the items with already slashed prices, there are other discounts to be found, too, like a BOGO 50 percent off deal on dresses and a $5 gift card with any beauty purchase of $20 or more.

Oh, and don't forget — moms are more than entitled to gift themselves this time of year, too.

KitchenAid® Stand Mixer KitchenAid® Classic 4.5 Qt Stand Mixer ($190, Target) Regularly priced at $260 (so that's $70 off!), this indispensable appliance will legit change her life, especially if she's into cooking and baking. (Seriously, don't be surprised if she starts selling cupcakes as a side hustle.)

2 Cocoon Cardigan Cocoon Cardigan from A New Day ($15, Target) Originally $23, this versatile sweater comes in 12 colors and will quickly become her favorite thing to wear on those "not quite cool enough for an actual jacket" days.

3 Tote Bag Hayden Tote Bag from Universal Thread ($24, Target) Perfect for the mom who doesn't need a diaper bag anymore but still has to haul around a ton of snacks, toys, wipes, and other random stuff, this bag is functional and fashionable (and it's marked down from $30).

4 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera ($60, Target) Instant cameras are more than just a retro trend; for lots of moms, an old school Polaroid was their very first camera ever. This modern update (originally $70) not only adjusts brightness levels automatically, it comes with a selfie mirror.

5 Stone Gold Necklace Silver Plated Stone Gold Necklace from It's a New Day ($12, Target) Subtle and elegant, this color of the stone in this necklace will make her think of tropical beaches and umbrella drinks (originally $15).

6 Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($240, Target) Marked down from $300, any music-loving mom on-the-go will be thrilled with these incredibly popular headphones and their 40 hours of battery life (they look pretty cool, too, for what it's worth).

7 Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Flat Iron Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Flat Iron ($43, Target) Because everything is better if it somehow resembles a rainbow, this flat iron (originally $50) will make getting ready in the morning a little more colorful. It also has an impressive 12 different heat settings for foolproof frizz fighting.

8 Nutri Ninja Pro Blender Nutri Ninja Pro Blender ($60, Target) If she's been hinting around about wanting one of these multi-purpose sensations, now's the time to get one: Full price is $100, so that's a 40 percent savings.

9 Google Home Mini Google Home Mini ($39, Target) Sure, she really wants a personal assistant for Mother's Day. But this Google Home Mini could be the next best thing: The voice-controlled speaker can answer questions, play music, control other smart devices, and carry out a bunch of other commands — and it's currently marked down from $49.

10 Floppy Hat Floppy Hat from A New Day ($16, Target) Sun protection is the name of the game, and there's nothing like a stylish floppy hat with an extra wide brim to give her gorgeous face all the shade it needs (originally $20).