For decades, Barbie has been inspiring and providing entertainment for so many young kids. And now, thanks to Target's new Barbie collection, kids can rep their love for the iconic doll while rocking some seriously adorable and fierce new duds. Rolling out today in select Target stores and online, while parents are wandering around their home away from home, they can also pick up a pretty tulle skirt and some stylish tops for their Barbie-loving kiddo.

Every kid who's owned a Barbie doll — who turns 60 this year, according to The Guardian — knows the joy of dressing them up in fun and colorful clothes. And now, kids rock some seriously cute Barbie-inspired attire as well. On Sunday, Feb. 24, Target rolled out its new Barbie collection, which consists of eight different pieces of clothing (and accessories, of course).

And the pieces aren't only bright, fun, and cute; they're pretty inspiring, too. As you can see below, many of the tops in the new Target collection have empowering messages like "Girls Can Do Anything" and "Girls Can Change the World" written across the front. Talk about fierce, right?

Courtesy of Barbie for Target

Beyond the empowering messaging on the tops, there are also very stylish and fun tulle skirts your kid would obviously love to rock at school.

Oh, and as any Barbie-loving kid knows, no outfit is complete without some fun accessories — like a tote bag, sunglasses, watch, or notebook.

While your kids will definitely be a fan of the new line, parents will also be on board with the affordable prices. The items range in the collection from $7.99 to $24.99, with the most expensive item running for just a little less than the price of an average Barbie doll.

But, there is one tiny catch: You'll have to act fast if you want to snag any of the items in the Barbie collection. According to Target, these pieces will only be available to purchase from today until April 21. So, you have two months to snag these super fun items.

But don't worry, if you can't get to a Target store before then or your local store isn't carrying the items, you can find the entire collection on Target.com during that timeframe.

Little kids have loved Barbie since her humble beginnings in 1959, when she was just wearing a bathing suit and high heels, as noted by New York Post. Since then, however, Barbie has become so much more. In fact, she's held over 150 careers, according to BuzzFeed.

Barbie is now a music teacher, a chicken farmer (which is perfect for a farm loving girl, according to reviews), a pizza chef, and a jet setter (just to name a few of her hobbies and careers). And, it was just announced earlier this month that Barbie is coming out with a doll that uses a wheelchair and has a prosthetic limb to "broaden the definition of beautiful," according to USA Today, which will be available in June.

Indeed, it's a big year for Barbie. Between the new inclusive dolls and Target's newest fashion collection with empowering messages, kids have more options than ever before to express themselves.