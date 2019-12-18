It's now or never for last-minute shoppers, and I for one am feeling the pressure. To make it easier and more convenient for customers to find those must-have, larger gift items all in one place, Target stores nationwide have changed their store layout for the first time ever. Between now and Dec. 24, head to the the rear-seasonal section of the store where gift wrapping and other holiday decor items are generally housed. Here you'll find popular large children's gift items in stock and all together in one area, like the Disney Frozen 2 Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset and Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC. Only hard part? Finding a good hiding place once you bring the gift home.

Speaking of, when it comes to detecting a good spot for large, bulky gifts, four in 10 parents admit to hiding presents in the same spots year after year, according to Target's research. I have to admit I'm guilty of this, but in my defense, we do live in a small New York City apartment: there are only so many places a larger gift can be temporarily stored. With over a quarter of parents stating that their children find at least some of their gifts ahead of the holidays (the elves are watching, kids), Target recommends switching up your hiding spots year after year. The most successful places to store a large gift are reportedly closets and the trunk of your car, according to Target.

If you're one of the 42% of parents who wait until the final shopping days before Christmas to purchase large gifts, just know that Target has your back. Last-minute shopping just got a little less stressful, and I'm grateful for any tip that makes it a little easier. If you arrive at the general toy section and can't find what you're looking for, Target will even have "shelf talkers" on display to direct guests to where additional toys can be found.

Still looking for the Barbie Dreamhouse Playset or L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet Doll House? You're in luck. Also, could someone please pass this news on to Santa?