Today, July 17, might go down in the history books as the Ultimate Day of Sales. Or at least the Ultimate Day of Procrastinating at Work Because Holy Moly, There is So Much Online Shopping To Be Done. In case you thought Amazon Prime Day was the only online sale worth browsing, Target enters stage left and says, "Not so fast." Oh, you think you can't possibly "expect more and pay less" than we already do? Think again! And then momentarily click off of Amazon, because Target's one-day sale is seriously worth it.

Just in case you couldn't tell from the name, Target is having its massive sale for one day and one day only. And don't worry, you don't need to go find your comfiest shoes or practice throwing elbows, because this sale is exclusively online. Our beloved scarlet superstore isn't playing around: they're offering 30 percent off home items, 25 percent off beauty products, and 25 percent off kitchen appliances — just to name a few!

Personally, I'm a bit of a homebody and definitely on the lazy side, so an online sale is right up my alley. However, the fact that it's solely online is good for another reason. We all know the super power that Target possesses: you go in for some toilet paper, and come out with three new sundresses, a book, a pair of sunglasses, and a new blender. How does that happen? Shopping online means you'll get to avoid the powerful and captivating power of the brick and mortar store. Well, hopefully. Maybe. (Probably not.)

If you're already at the brink of exhaustion from Amazon Prime Day, don't worry. I've picked out a few of my favorite items from Target's One-Day Sale, and I'm giving you all the deets below. It's selfless work, yes, but someone's gotta do it. Happy shopping!

1 Tropical Palm 2pk Framed Wall Canvas There is just something about palm trees that make you feel good. Maybe it's because I grew up in the Midwest, but I associate them with so many good things: warm weather, sunshine, and fun. Seriously, the photo roll on my iPhone filled up with pictures of palm trees the second I eventually relocated to California. If you feel the same way, these palm leaves need to be on your wall, stat. You can save $22.50 on these today!

2 Hydrated Glow K-Beauty Routine Kit Even if you're mostly clueless about what's hot in the beauty guru community, you've probably heard that Korean beauty products are where it's at. I mean, these women have 10-step skincare routines, so you know they know their stuff. If you can't handle 10 steps, this four-step kit will be perfect for you! This one is formulated for dry skin, and it comes with cleansing water, a serum toner, a micro tension cream, and an in-shower face pack. Target also has "Oil Be Gone" and "Youthful Glow" kits for sale, so there's something for every skin woe!

3 Performance Sheet Set Sheets, seriously? That's so boring! And yes, you're right, but I'm not going to pass up sheets that are 30 percent off. My husband and I recently made the switch from a queen size bed to a king size bed, and holy moly... I had no idea how much more expensive king size bedding is. I guess it makes sense — more fabric, more money — but it was a rude awakening. Thus, this pick from the Target One-Day Sale.

4 Graco FastAction Fold Click Connect Travel System Attention mamas and mamas-to-be. The Target One-Day Sale includes Graco items, marked down anywhere from 5 to 30 percent. You can even save $60 on this lightweight travel stroller today. It includes the SnugRide Click Connect 30 infant car seat, as well as other essentials like a cupholder and storage basket. You certainly need a good stroller, but you don't need to pay full price for it.