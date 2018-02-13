Target's Valentine's Day Sale Is Every Couple's Last-Minute Dream Come True
If you're anything like me, Valentine’s Day sneaks up on you each and every year. Thankfully, Target Valentine's Day sale features must-have items every couple is sure to love. Seriously, they have something for everyone on your list, even if that list is last-minute. It's like Cupid's playground, my friends.
If you didn't love Target enough already, the store now features the GiftNow button, which not only takes the pressure off by ensuring your gift is a perfect fit and delivering it in an instant, but it actually saves you an additional 5 percent. If that doesn't make you want to say, "Target, will you be my Valentine?" I truly don't know what will. I'm already married, though, so I guess I have to settle for getting some great deals at Target's Valentine's Day sale.
Target's V-Day sale is a one-stop shop only true romance-lovers can appreciate. I mean, where else can you grab lingerie, laundry detergent, and lipstick simultaneously? From gifts for your sweetheart, like fragrances, pajamas, and even wine, to everything you need to make Valentine's treats for your kid’s preschool class, Target has it all. And if you don’t want to drag your kids to the store, or prefer to shop from the comfort of your couch in your pajamas, most items are available online for the same sale price. Now, the hardest part is deciding which of these great deals to score. Here's a list to get you started.
Something For Him
"Yoda One For Me" Boxer Shorts, $7.19 (was: $8.99), Target
You can tap into your inner Star Wars Geek and save 20 percent off men's Valentine's boxers with the code VDAY20. The offer is only good until February 14, so you'd best shop now. May the force be with you.
Something Snuggly
Metallic Knit Throw Blanket Pink, $17.99 (Reg: $19.99), Target
If your idea of a perfect Valentine's Day is snuggling on the couch with your sweetheart, this throw blanket might be a perfect fit, and at a great price, too. If this isn't your style, though, Target has a whole line of Valentine's themed home goods at 10 percent off, which is a pretty sweet deal.
Something For Her
Pajama Set, $15.99 - $18.39, (was $19.99 - $22.99), Target
This super soft women's pajama set is perfect for either you or the women on your list, and comes in nine sizes (XS -XXL and 1X - 3X). To make matter infinitely better, you can save 20 percent with code SLEEP20, through February 14.
Something That Smells Good
Acqua Di Gio by Giorgio Armani for Men Fragrance Gift Set, $121.50 (was $135), Target
If you want to make your Valentine smell just a little sweeter, Target has select fragrances for men and women for 10 percent off. There's no code required for these sale prices, but they end February 14, which means you should shop now to save some cash.
Something Sweet
Wilton Cookie Cutter Set 4pc Pink, $4.49 (was: $4.99), Target
If you want to tap into your inner Pinterest mom and bake something special with your little cupid, Target has everything you need to bake, decorate, and serve heart-shaped treats. These items are only available seasonally, and are 10 percent off through February 14.
Something Sexy
Astroglide Diamond Silicone Gel Lube, $9.90 (was $10.99), Target
If you are planning some Valentine's Day sexy time, lube is a must. And because Target knows me, they have lube on sale this week 10 percent off. Score (in more ways than one).
Something Sparkling
Lamarca Prosecco $13.99 (prices may vary), Target
One of my favorite things about Target is being able to pick up wine and diapers at the same store. Like this Lamarca Prosecco for $13.99. Plus, you can save an additional 10 percent if you buy six bottles. Sweet. Unfortunately, Target only sells wine in stores, and not online, but since you need to stop there anyway, you might as well grab some wine while you are at it.
Almost Anything Instantly Using The GiftNow Button
For procrastinators, the new Target GiftNow button allows you to purchase a last-minute gift while you're at home, still in your pajamas. When you buy a gift online, an email will be sent to your Valentine, allowing them to follow a link to Target.com so they can make decisions about a few specifics, like size and color. In other words, your special someone will be able to pick out the perfect or exchange it for something else before it ships. The best part, though, is the fact that you get an additional 5 percent off gifts purchased with GiftNow.
