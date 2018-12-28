As the holiday season winds down and we look forward to the start of a new year, the time in between is often spent enjoying time away from the daily grind with family. You know what I'm talking about: Sleeping in, staying in pajamas all day long, and enjoying those new toys and presents. Well, for one celebrity couple, this time between Christmas and New Year's Day has already been pretty eventful. That's because Taylor Hanson and his wife Natalie welcomed their sixth child. And guys, he is the cutest.

For those who remember Hanson's 1997 hit "MMMbop," Taylor is the middle brother and lead singer. Fast-forward to today, though, and he's 35 years old, married, and has enough kiddos to start a completely new band. As Just Jared reported, Taylor and his wife Natalie welcomed baby number six on Wednesday, Dec. 26 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to People, Natalie gave birth to a baby boy they named Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson or "Indy" for short. Hanson's rep confirmed the news with People, and the outlet even had the honor of sharing their baby's first photo. “Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine," the couple told the publication. "His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future."

On Friday, Taylor took to Instagram for a dual purpose: To give his wife a birthday shoutout and to reveal the birth of his baby boy. "Happy Birthday to my best friend and beautiful wife Natalie," he captioned a shot of Natalie and baby Indy. "Overjoyed to share the gift of a lifetime, little Indiana Hanson, born 12.26.2018."

Taylor also shared a photo of his newborn son via Instagram Stories, writing, "Little Indy Hanson has arrived." (Too cute!)

In case you're curious about the sibling spacing, Taylor and Natalie already have five children together ranging in age from 6 to 16, according to People. There are two daughters — Penelope "Penny" Anne, 13, and Wilhelmina "Willa" Jane, 6 — as well as three brothers — Jordan Ezra, 16, River Samuel, 12, and Viggo Moriah, 10. And there are actually plenty more Hansons where that came from. Because Taylor's brothers, Zac and Issac, have four and three kids of their own, respectively.

As E! Online reported, the Hansons revealed their pregnancy back in August — with Natalie and Taylor each sharing a family photo and a sweet message. "Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December!" the expecting mom wrote along with a photo of her family posing around musical instruments. "Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can’t wait to be big brothers and sisters again!" Meanwhile, Taylor captioned and outdoor picture of their family of seven with, “What’s better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon.”

Needless to say, fans have probably been waiting impatiently for a baby announcement all month — although not as impatiently as mama Natalie Hanson herself, I would imagine. On Dec. 17, she posted an Instagram photo of herself showing off a side view of her third-trimester bump. With a Christmas tree in the background and the expecting mom looking totally "over it," she captioned the photo with, "It’s been real, it’s been fun, but.." (As someone who has an induction scheduled for the first week of January, I can totally empathized with this photo.)

You know, I've always though it must be incredibly special to have a December baby — with the holidays, the time with family, and all. Although Taylor and Natalie Hanson technically had to wait until after Christmas to receive their most special holiday gift, I'm sure little Indy was well worth it. Congrats on your belated Christmas present, guys!

