This past year was huge for Taylor Swift. She put out an album and starred in the movie adaptation of Cats, just to name a few endeavors. So it's no surprise she started off 2020 right with an amazing red carpet appearance. Truly, looking at Taylor Swift at the 2020 Golden Globes is a sight to behold.

Swift brought a refreshing brightness to the red carpet in her gorgeous gold and teal floral print gown. The singer kept things simple by keeping her hair in a bun, accessorizing with a gorgeous pair of earrings, and bringing no date along with her on the red carpet. Yes, Swift walked the red carpet alone, without her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn (he also walked on the carpet alone earlier in the evening). Never fear, the two were spotted together inside the ceremony shortly after.

But Swift didn't need anything else with her on the red carpet. Her talent, dress, and personality stood out all on their own. The floral pattern on her dress says it all — she has blossomed so much in this past year (especially with the release of Lover), and she is continuing to bloom all on her own. It's a bold, stand-out choice, and she wears it so well.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Swift wasn't hoping that her dress would be the only thing to stand out at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Swift was nominated for Best Original Song for "Beautiful Ghosts," a song she wrote along with Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for the movie adaptation of Cats.

Win or lose, Swift had an amazing 2019. And no matter the outcome of her night, her 2020 certainly got off to an awesome start.