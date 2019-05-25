Have you ever really paid attention to the questions female celebrities are asked? Sure, they field the standard inquiries about their upcoming work, what their current project means to them, etc. But more often than not, women are asked about starting a family or how they manage to find that elusive "work-life balance" if they're already mothers. And men simply aren't. It's a completely irritating reality — and I'm not even someone who gets asked this over and over again. Which is probably why Taylor Swift shutting down a reporter for asking a sexist question is so satisfying.

According to Us Weekly, T-Swift was in the middle of an interview with the German television station RT when it happened. The "ME!" singer was asked if her upcoming 30th birthday — on Dec. 13 — was going to be a “turning point” in her life. Additionally, Swift was asked whether she'd be settling down soon and having a baby with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Because you know, that's what every woman does the second they turn 30. *Eye roll*

You can bet she shut down that sexist AF question ASAP. According to The Whisp, she had the perfect clap back. "I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30," Swift responded. "I’m not going to answer that question.”

In case you were wondering, Swifties absolutely loved the star's response. One Twitter user wrote, "She’s on fire! What a woke queen... "

Another Twitter user declared, "ENDED SEXISM. WE STAN."

Yet another person chimed in with, "A LEGEND."

For the record, this isn't the first time T-Swift has addressed sexism when it's come her way. She opened up with Esquire back in 2014 about what amounts to slut-shaming that she has endured over the years.

“Take Beyonce: She’s incredibly talented, gorgeous, perfect role model for girls, empowering women all over the world. ‘Yeah, but…let’s try to pick at her marriage,'” she told the publication. “I think that every celebrity has that. And predominantly women, unfortunately … I would date someone, figure out we weren’t compatible or figure out we didn’t work out, and then we’d break up. That seems like a very normal thing for a young 20-something to do, and that is my biggest scandal.” Swift continued:

I really didn’t like the whole serial-dater thing. I thought it was a really sexist angle on my life. And so I just stopped dating people, because it meant a lot to me to set the record straight — that I do not need some guy around in order to get inspiration, in order to make a great record, in order to live my life, in order to feel okay about myself.

Then there was that time when Swift was asked by ET's Nancy O'Dell — a fellow woman — if she was "gonna walk home with more than maybe just a trophy tonight, I think lots of men." (WTF?) The star perfectly hit back with, "I’m not going home with any men tonight. I’m going to hang out with my friends. And then I’m going to go home to the cats." LOL. Same.

So yeah. Fair warning to reporters: If you plan on throwing out any sexist BS Taylor Swift's direction, she will most definitely call you out on it. Like the bad*ss feminist she is.