There's no person who is not affected by the coronavirus pandemic that's rapidly spreading throughout the U.S. From doctors to children, millions and millions of people have had their lives turned upside down, and Reese Witherspoon is making a point to highlight one special group: teachers. Starting today, Witherspoon is giving away 250 Draper James dresses to teachers throughout the U.S.

“These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers,” Witherspoon said in a press release. And she's not the only one

Pandemic or not, educators are saints, and all over the country they are rising to the occasion in the most moving, impressive, and creative ways. If you're a teacher (or know of one), all you need to do is sign up for a dress using this Google form. Winners will receive a version of the popular Ponte dress (valued up to $125) from her lifestyle brand Draper James. If you don't end up being one of the first 250 people to sign up, you can still get a 25% off code to use on the site through Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5. The giveaway closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on April 5. You'll hear from them on April 7 about the status of your dress.

