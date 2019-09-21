Teen Girls Create Tampon Hoax On TikTok That Is Disgustingly Hilarious

It's amazing to me how little some grown men know about female anatomy — and how periods work, in particular. Because although it might not affect them directly, spoiler alert: Half of the population is female. So chances are, if a person is completely unaware about how and why periods happen, they're in for some embarrassing moments in their future. Which is why I'm loving that teen girls created a tampon hoax on TikTok that is disgustingly hilarious.

It all started with a teenage girl named Caroline Majcher, according to The Cut. "Guys are so clueless. So today I was talking about periods with my guy friends and just explaining some stuff to them," she says in the TikTok clip. "And they had no idea that girls eat their tampon after they're done with it to reabsorb all the blood that they just lost."

LOL. WTF, right? But her fellow females kept up the ruse in the comments section. "How do people not know this? one person wrote. "That's the ONLY part of my period that I look forward to."

Another person commented, "Lmao they thought we just threw them away?? Waste of blood."

Yet another TikTok user chimed in with, "Yo if u freeze it in the summer it’s like an ice pop."

Apparently, Majcher had been discussing potential video ideas with her sister when she arrived at this particular prank. "I thought I could probably make up a lie about girls and any boy would believe it," she told BuzzFeed News.

Not long after Majcher's video, TikTokers started posted their own versions of the prank. In one of them, a teen girl explains that girls eat their tampons after using them in order to reabsorb the blood — with a group of guys just sitting there with their jaws practically. hitting the floor. It's not clear if they actually believed her. But their reactions are still priceless.

The amusing deception was also taken to Twitter. "You mean to tell me men really don't know we eat tampons and take shots from diva cups to get the blood back into our bodies? Dumb*sses." Another Twitter user replied, "Literally.. they think we just throw our BLOOD away??? we need that sh*t back dude tf."

Just for the record, the amount of blood lost during a typical menstrual cycle isn't as much as you might think — just 2.7 ounces. So unless you have an abnormally heavy flow and don't replenish your iron supply through your diet, you generally don't have to worry about any side effects from period-related blood loss.

As the mom of a boy (who will eventually be a teenager,) I'd like to think teenage boys know a little better than this. Especially since all they'd have to do to confirm or rebuke such a wild claim would be to do a simple Google search.

It's not just teens, though, who are clueless about women's bodies. Some politicians — you know, the people who are making and passing actual laws that affect women's health — apparently have no idea what's going on, either. Like when Rush Limbaugh thought women needed to take a birth control pill every time they had sex. Or in 2012, when Republican Rep. Todd Akin's explained that women who are "legitimately" raped wouldn't get pregnant because "the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down." Yeah, no.

Hopefully this doesn't need to be said, but please DO NOT eat your tampons, ladies. Still,, I love that teen girls came together on the internet to mess with guys's heads. Just think what we might accomplish if girls/women banned together in the same way and fought for feminine hygiene products to be tax-free and available at all schools?