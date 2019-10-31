'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans & David Eason Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

After two years of marriage, Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has split from her husband David Eason. The reality TV star, who fans have followed on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, over the years shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she's "filed papers to start the process."

News of their split came on Thursday, Oct. 31. — just over two years since Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. "I've mostly kept off social media the past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions," Evans wrote on Instagram. "The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids."

Her post continued, "Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon."

Evans also noticeably disabled the comments on her post, which is captioned with a simple heart emoji.

The announcement of the reality TV stars' split comes about six months after it was reported that Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget. Eason eventually confirmed the reports to be true — even offering his side of the story to justify his actions. “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason told People Now in September, in reference to his 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

He continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again." Rather than give away the dog (because "one day it's going to be around children again,") or call the authorities (because "I'm not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself,") Eason took matters into his own hands.

As a result of the disturbing dog incident, Eason and Evans temporarily lost custody of her three children — Jace, 9, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley — in May, Entertainment Tonight reported. (Eason also has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.) Evans was able to re-gain custody of her youngest two in July, according to the publication. Teen Mom 2 also dropped the couple in May, according to USA Today, shortly after news of Eason killing the family dog started swirling.

Despite this decidedly rough patch in their relationship, it seemed like Evans and Eason were slowly moving past it all. The mom of three answered personal questions in July via her Instagram Story, offering an update on the situation. When a fan wondered if it was a hard decision to stay with Eason after the dog incident, she replied, "Honestly yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn't talk much. He knows how upset it made me," according to E! News. She added:

Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.

Although it isn't clear what ultimately ended their relationship, hopefully Evans and Eason are able to keep things as stress-free as possible for their children. Because breakups suck, yes. But divorce can get ugly — and fast — when kids are involved.