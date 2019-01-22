When a couple is unsure about the future of their relationship, they might go to therapy or take a break. But on Temptation Island, four couples are putting their love to the test by mingling with 24 sexy singles on an island paradise, while trying to figure out if they’ve already found true love. But because the show was pre-taped, some viewers are wondering if any of the couples from Temptation Island are still together. After all, it's been a wild ride so far.

There's no way to know for sure, so curious fans will have to keep watching this season of Temptation Island to find out. Each pair has relationship struggles to work through, but for the most part, they believe they are meant to be together. The four couples shared details about their relationships, and you could use those clues to help predict whether or not they will stay together.

The couple with the longest history is Kaci and Evan. The 28-year-olds have known each other since they were kids, and have been dating on and off for 10 years. Kaci — who comes from a pretty religious family that thinks she’s “living in sin” — is ready to get married, but Evan isn’t quite there yet. He knows that Kaci will leave him if he doesn’t propose to her in the next few years, and Kaci hopes that their time on the island will push their relationship in one way or another. “We’ve been in each other’s lives for almost a decade,” Kaci says on the first episode. It’s time. Either we get married, or I need to find someone that wants to be with me.”

Shari and Javen also share a long history. They are high school sweethearts who have been together since they were 16, and now at the age of 25, the pair is looking to Temptation Island to prove whether or not they really belong together. During the first episode, Shari reveals that she has reservations about their relationship because Javen cheated on her when he was in college, and she hopes that he’ll power through the temptations on the island to prove that he has changed.

35-year-old John and 30-year-old Kady met on the social app Bumble, and have been dating for nearly three years. Their relationship is great, other than the fact that Kady thinks that John is not manly enough. “Kady questions my masculinity a couple times a week,” John says on the show. “She says she wants an alpha-male, like a southern gentlemen, and I’m definitely not that type.” He hopes that their time on the island proves to Kady how much he loves her, but he’s also a little nervous she might fall into the arms of a strong country boy. Kady seems optimistic about the whole situation, and says she hopes this experience clarifies whether they’re right for each other or not.

Karl, 31, and Nicole, 25, have the shortest dating history of all four couples. They met at a gym in Chicago, and have been together for two-and-a-half years. The two are hoping that their time on the island solidifies their love for each other, because Karl has been doubting Nicole’s love for him. On the show, he reveals that Nicole left her boyfriend to be with him, and he’s afraid she might do the same to him. Nicole says that while Karl is her first “real love,” she wants to use her time on Temptation Island to make sure he’s The One.

While their current relationship statuses are unknown, it’s safe to say that there’s a real chance some of these couples may break up while others get stronger. But if you really want to know how things unfold, you’ll have to keep watching through this season of Temptation Island.

New episodes of Temptation Island air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.