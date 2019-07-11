I moved to Portland, Oregon five years ago from New York City and the first thing that happened was that I started thinking Subarus were cool. Then came my love of alternative milks, and finally, I bought a pair of Tevas and wore them with socks on a recent camping trip. Apparently my Pacific Northwest assimilation is complete. My love of Tevas (the comfort! the cuteness!) now knows no bounds, as does my obsession with colorful children’s books, so you can imagine my genuine elation when I heard about Teva's collaboration with The Very Hungry Caterpillar™ by Eric Carle.

This sweet and colorful partnership marks the 50th anniversary of the adored children’s book you likely have somewhere in your home, possibly with worn pages from countless reads. The story teaches children the days of the week, common food names, and the numbers one through five. When I taught ESL in South Korea, this book was a lifeline; the illustrations were a form of joyful communication when language was a struggle.

The Hungry Caterpillar collection features two styles, the Hurricane XLT2, which is the classic, ankle-strap sandal style that probably springs to mind when you think of the Teva brand. Loved for its comfort and durability, this option is perfect for beach days, park hangs, or skipping through sprinklers (the sandals can function as a water shoes too).

Hurricane XLT2 Toddler's Teva $50 Teva See On Teva

Available in kid’s and toddler’s sizes, the Hurricane XLT2 features the cheerful red, yellow, and green iconic hues of Eric Carle’s illustrations, plus the image of the very hungry caterpillar stitched onto the heel.

The Ember Moc, a closed-toed, easy slip-on option, is perfect for long days at camp or for the kid who can’t stand sandy feet (there’s one in every family). The moccasin comes in a fun print inspired by the book's illustrations. The heel of the shoe collapses without causing the shoe to crumble or lose its shape, which means it can be haphazardly thrown on for a spontaneous trip outside. The water-resistant upper can be easily cleaned (read: hosed down and dried in time for camp the next morning).

Ember Moc Hungry Caterpillar Kid's Teva $70 Teva See On Teva

“Some of my most cherished memories from childhood are of taking walks in the forest with my father. I am delighted to collaborate with Teva and love the idea of sandals for the young explorer and time outdoors with family and friends," expressed author and illustrator Eric Carle in a press release.

Some might find the price a steep price to pay for ever-growing feet, but who knows, maybe with kicks this fun, you won’t have to ask your children 12 times to put their shoes on. And maybe, just maybe, your kids will remember where they put them. Wishful thinking, I’m sure, but it can’t hurt to dream.

At the very least, if you’re like me (and incidentally, the Hungry Caterpillar) on Saturdays, and you eat a piece of chocolate cake, an ice cream cone, one pickle, a slice of Swiss cheese, a slice of salami, a lollipop, a piece of cherry pie, a sausage, a cupcake, and a slice of watermelon, in your waking hours, these shoes may inspire you to take the kids on an outside adventure or a long stroll to walk it off.