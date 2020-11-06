Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts To Ship In Advance, From Coasters To Cheese Plates

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thanksgiving celebrations are probably going to look a bit different this year. Like many, you may be keeping your circle small and celebrating with a pod of friends and family, or maybe you're keeping your normal Thanksgiving traditions. But no matter what, it's still polite to give a hostess gift, and finding Thanksgiving hostess gifts to ship in advance is even more convenient.

Hostess gifts aren't quite as common as they once were, but they're still thought of as a polite gesture of gratitude toward your host. According to Emily Post, bringing a hostess gift is a nice gesture that shows you appreciate the way the host went out of their way to have you over. It doesn't have to be something huge: sometimes a bottle of wine or a box of chocolates is just perfect. But if you want to go the extra mile, you can certainly bring something a bit more elaborate. Either way, you're going to make your hostess smile. So if you're podding up for dinner, or you want to send a hostess gift to your mom hosting her normal Thanksgiving dinner over Zoom, here are some great options you can ship ahead of turkey day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Jcoco Prism Gift Box jcoco Prism Gift Box Seattle Chocolate | $25 see on seattle chocolate A box of delicious chocolate is a wonderful hostess gift for a dinner. Sure, there will probably be a slew of pies and other desserts at Thanksgiving, but sometimes, after eating a huge plate of turkey and all the extras, you just don't have room except for anything other than a piece of chocolate. Jcoco makes some of the most delicious chocolates ever, and this box is full of their signature flavors — I strongly recommend the Cayenne Veracruz Orange. It will change your life.

2. Celebrate It Ceramic Sharing Plate Ceramic Sharing Plate by Celebrate It™ Thanksgiving Michael's | $10.19 see on michaels If you're making a dish to bring over, a really nice idea is to put it on this sharing plate. Tell your host that they can keep the plate once the night is over, and when it's clean, they can actually read it. Basically, the plate is meant to be shared between family and friends, so the idea is that they would bring it to a dinner party and pass it on. It's a really cute idea that's also inexpensive.

3. Jacques Torres Chocolate Thanksgiving BonBon Box Jacques Torres Chocolate Thanksgiving Bonbon Box Mr.Chocolate.com | $27 see on Mr. Chocolate Another chocolate option that is a bit more festive is this Jacques Torres Thanksgiving box. Filled with eight assorted bonbons, it was made with the holiday in mind — four extra chocolates are shaped like little turkeys, and they're very adorable. This is a beautiful gift box that they can choose to put out for dessert or keep all to themselves.

4. Anthropologie Whitney Cheese Board Whitney Cheese Board Anthropologie | $68 see on anthropologie If you don't mind spending a little more, this cheese board from Anthropologie is a gorgeous gift. Made of super chic marble, it features shimmering mother-of-pearl details for the most luxe cheese board you've ever seen. This is a great gift on its own, or you can arrange some cheese on it and bring it over as an appetizer as well.

5. Nest Fragrances Holiday Reed Diffuser NEST Fragrances Holiday Reed Diffuser Nordstrom | $48 see on nordstrom There's no time like Thanksgiving to start getting ready for holiday decor. Gift your hostess a head start on that with this super popular Nest Holiday Diffuser. This scent, one of the brand's best, smells like Christmas season in a diffuser thanks to a blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber. It's the perfect mix of sweet and spicy, and feels warm and instantly cozy.

6. Parachute Oversized Knit Throw Oversized Knit Throw Parachute | $99 see on parachute Get extra generous with this parachute throw blanket as a gift. Made of 100% Turkish cotton, it's deliciously soft and cozy. It's big enough to wrap around someone as they go on a post-Thanksgiving Netflix binge, but it's aesthetically pleasing enough to be thrown over your couch as home decor.

7. Farmgirl Flowers Burlap Bouquet Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet Farmgirl Flowers | $59 see on farmgirl flowers Fresh flowers always make for a perfect hostess gift: they can add them to their table during dinner or just use them as a piece of decor in the house. These Farmgirl Flowers are gorgeous and the colors just scream autumn. In the fun size bouquet shown here, they wrap 15 stems in burlap for a fun rustic vibe. Plus, you can ship these to their house ahead of time so you don't have to carry them in yourself.

8. Üllo Florence Decanter & Purifier Üllo Florence Decanter & Purifier Williams-Sonoma | $129.95 see on williams-sonoma OK, so this is definitely on the high end of the hostess gift spectrum, but it's incredibly thoughtful, and it's a nice option if you meant to get them a housewarming gift or something similar, but never did. This hand-blown crystal decanter and wine purifier preserves the aroma and flavors of wine by purifying and aerating. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it's gorgeous to look at.

9. Brightland 100% Extra Virgin Heirloom Olive Oil Brightland 100% Extra Virgin Heirloom Olive Oil Food52 | $38 see on Food52 Olive oil as a gift? Yes. First of all, everyone could always use a nice backup stock of really good olive oil. Second, this Brightland set is really just so pretty: the matte white bottles and wood tops make it something your host will want to display on her kitchen counter.

10. Bloomscape Tabletop Norfolk Pine Tabletop Norfolk Pine Bloomscape | $65 see on bloomscape If you're not sure if your hostess likes flowers, or which kind to get, opt for a plant instead. This Norfolk pine is small enough to sit on a table, adorable, and perfectly festive for the holidays. It's also low-maintenance and easy to care for, and it will help clean the air. If they have pets, you might want to skip this, since it isn't pet-friendly. But otherwise it's a great gift that you can easily send over to them.

11. Capabunga Multi-Pocket Canvas Market Tote Capabunga Multi-Pocket Canvas Market Tote Food52 | $50 see on food52 One can really never have enough tote bags, especially when they're this nice. Made of a super durable canvas that can hold even the heaviest groceries, this one has six pockets to keep everything organized, like a sleeve for eggs and a little "seatbelt" for flowers on the exterior. It's sleek and useful, and it's definitely something they'll get a lot of use out of.

12. Zone Minimalist Silicone Coasters & Stand Minimalist Silicone Coasters & Stand Food52 | $30 see on food52 Coasters are one of those things you could always use more of in a home — they either get lost or destroyed fairly easily. These set of six silicone coasters make for a great gift since they're inexpensive and useful. They're non-slip with a raised lip to keep your glass from moving around, and they come in five chic colors.

13. Mud Pie Happy Everything Ceramic Hostess Set Mud Pie Happy Everything Ceramic Hostess Set The Paper Store | $32.99 see on the paper store Another cute plate option is this Mud Pie serving dish. Since it's not holiday-themed, it can be used year round, so it's really versatile. It's a good size for everything from appetizers to side dishes, and it comes with a cute little knife.

14. Friends Thanksgiving Turkey Mug Friends Thanksgiving Turkey Mug Pottery Barn | $14.50 see on pottery barn If you really don't want to spend a lot at all, a cute mug is always a good gift option. This one is especially great if your hostess is a Friends fan — doesn't the turkey look familiar? This is a cute on-theme gift they can use for their coffee the next morning.

15. David's Top 12 Tea Sampler David's Top 12 Tea Sampler David's Tea | $24.50 see on david's tea Tea wrapped up in a pretty box is another nice gift that your hostess can choose to either put out at dessert or keep for themselves. This David's Tea box comes with 12 of their top flavors, and trust me when I say David's Tea is the best. It tastes so fresh and all of the flavors really come out. It's loose-leaf, but it's worth the extra effort.