22 Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts Under $25 That Your Host Won't Regift

Even though it's never an expectation, preparing a Thanksgiving hostess gift is a nice way to extend your gratitude to someone for their hospitality. It doesn't take much to put a small thank-you present together, and the gesture doesn't have to cost a fortune for it to be meaningful.

If you're trying to stick to a budget, there are plenty of ways to dress up a small gift. Tying a decorative ribbon or twine with some foliage to the present will increase the presentation without having to raise the overall cost much, if at all. Another option is to get an inexpensive wire basket at the dollar store and spray paint it your favorite metallic shade; add a bow and a card and you've instantly created a gorgeous gift basket.

Anything you choose to give will be appreciated by your host, because they didn't invite you to dinner as a means to be showered with presents. Still, if you're unsure where to start, here are 22 great Thanksgiving host gift ideas to help you out. Even better, each one is $25 or less, so you can rest easy knowing you won't have to dip too much into your holiday present fund.

1 Ceramic Candle Set Form Ceramic Candle Spanish Moss EcoVibe $24 see on ecovibe This moss candle, with its scents of eucalyptus, mint, and flowers is perfect for transitioning from autumn to winter. I always have scented candles on hand for last minute gifts, and this one is special because the beautiful green vessel can be repurposed once the candle burns down.

2 Funny Tea Towels Happy Hour Stemmed Wine Glass Set Pottery Barn $19 $32 see on pottery barn Most families will already have a set of wine glasses, but not everyone will have four pink glasses that make every drink a little more fun. Plus, these are made of durable acrylic, so they won’t shatter if dropped.

3 Napkin Rings Batik Bone Napkin Rings - Set of 4 Reflektion Design $24 see on Reflektion Design This set of four napkin rings instantly elevates even the plainest napkins. Made from upcycled cow bones, they’re hand-carved in Kenya, bleached, then dyed in a rich shade of brown using a traditional batik process. The patterns vary slightly with each design which makes for a one-of-a-kind gift.

4 Enamel & Wood Serving Tray Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia Holiday Plaid Enamel & Wood Serving Tray Target $19.99 see on target The enamel and wooden details makes for a fun pop on a classic host gift. This tray is finished with mango wood edges, and the plaid print looks festive, regardless of what holiday they’re celebrating.

5 Stoneware Measuring Bowls & Cup The Pioneer Woman Flea Market 5-Piece Prep Set, Measuring Bowls, & Cup Walmart $19.99 see on walmart Measuring cups don’t have to be blah, and this stoneware set is the perfect gift for a colorful hostess who loves to cook and bake. The amounts are clearly listed on the sides of the cups, and they look super luxe without breaking the bank.

6 Succulent Planter Set Of 2 White Ceramic Geometric Design Mini Succulent Planter Amazon $17.50 $29.99 see on amazon This neutral-colored planter set is a perfect gift if you don’t know what colors your host has in their home. The geometric shapes give the planters interest, and you could even get a few succulents to go inside.

7 Colorful Coasters Be A Muse Shop Macrame Coasters- Set Of 2 Etsy $22.14 see on etsy These cheerful coasters make a statement with their 100% recyclable cotton rope.Whether or not there’s a drink resting on top, these make a stylish accent, and there are several fun hues to choose from if you know what color your host loves.

8 A Linen Kitchen Towel House Helper Treeless Linen Towels Linoto $8 see on linoto For the hostess who has everything, or the person who wants to cut down on their paper towel consumption, you can go wrong with a linen kitchen towel. These are part of Linoto's Zero Waste Program, and they’re an eco-friendly gift that will get a ton of use.

9 A Functional Knife Pie Server Sur La Table $14 see on sur la table If pie is the way to your heart, show it with this stainless steel pie server they’ll have forever. You’ll get bonus points if you bring along your favorite dessert and let your host keep the serving utensils.

10 Tin Jar Candle Set 3oz 3pk Tin Jar Candle Gilded Chiffon/Velvet Vetiver/Tobacco Flower by Opalhouse Target $10 see on Target This Target Opalhouse gift set includes three, three-ounce scented candles in cylinder-shaped gold tins. Each candle is one of three scents including Tobacco Flower, Gilded Chiffon, and Velvet Vetiver.

11 Cookie Mix In A Jar Let It Snow Layered Cookie Mix Crate & Barrel $13 See on crate & barrel Rather than baking cookies yourself, gift this cookie mix that's stylishly packaged in a reusable mason jar. It has all the dry ingredients necessary to make a traditional sugar cookie topped with candy-coated chocolates and sprinkles. Note, there is an allergy warning on this product.

12 A Cozy Throw Waffle Weave Throw West Elm $19.99 $45 see on west elm You can never have too many throw blankets, especially when they’re made of a cozy (and machine-washable) acrylic.The frayed edges give a bit of boho style while the waffle print is comfy and adds a little texture.

13 "The Grinch" Themed Sandwich Cookies The Grinch™ Sandwich Cookies Williams Sonoma $4 see on williams sonoma The Grinch adds a little holiday fun to this set of nine vanilla-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, which are also hand-dipped in chocolate. Each cookie is individually wrapped in red or green foil before being packaged. Note, there is an allergy warning on this product.

14 A Geometric Pillar Candle Totem Candle Open Invite $20 Open Invite This is a luxe-looking gift that won’t break the bank, and the featured price is for the largest candle. There are three sizes to choose from, and you could give all three as a trio that will look even more stunning as they burn.

15 A Green Gift Modern Sprout Mint Indoor Garden Kit Verishop $25 see on verishop For the hostess who lives to have fresh herbs on hand, even in the winter, you can give the gift of a grow kit. This unique gift includes mint seeds and a pretty tumbler, and all they’ll need to do is add water and the built-in hydroponic system will handle the rest.

16 Gold Stemless Champagne Flutes Gold Stemless Champagne Flutes Set of 4 World Market $15 $24 see on world market This set of four stemless champagne flutes features a gold bottom that mimics a hand-painted design (which means they are hand wash only). Each glass is a little more than six inches high and will hold eight ounces of bubbly.

17 Gold Dotted Honey Pot Dottie Honey Pot Anthropologie $20 see on anthropologie The Dottie Honey Pot is hand-painted and includes a wood honey dipper for easy use. The stoneware bear measures six inches high and is cute enough that it's worth having to hand wash.

18 Rosemary + Mint Hand Soap & Lotion Set Lightwell x water street Hand Soap + Lotion - Rosemary + Mint West Elm $18 $22 see on west elm West Elm collaborated with Lightwell Co. to create this soy and coconut wax blend hand soap and lotion set uses 100% premium grade oils to provide a peppermint and rosemary scent. Each glass bottle holds 12 ounces of product and includes a plastic pump.

19 Fizzy Cocktail Recipe Book "Let's Get Fizzical" Book Crate & Barrel $15 see on crate & barrel Great for anyone who loves bubbly beverages, this book includes more than 50 cocktail recipes that feature prosecco, champagne, and/or other sparkling wines. The book also has bits of history, flavor pairing recommendations, and storage tips for the delicious fizzy drinks.

20 Glass Espresso Cups Set Glass Double Wall Espresso Cups 2 Pack World Market $10 see on world market This two-pack of double walled borosilicate glass espresso mugs are unique because they provide greater heat resistance than traditional glass or ceramic mugs and won't be too hot to touch thanks to the insulated design. Each glass can hold up to three ounces of coffee and is dishwasher safe.

21 The Gift Of Planning After Coffee Notepad Godly Gorgeous $12 see on godly gorgeous For the host who loves to make lists, this notepad is not only visually pleasing but also super functional. It has space to write down top priorities for the day, plus general things that need to get done later in the day and the next day, which is a real gift once the chaos of the holiday season kicks in.