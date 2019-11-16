22 Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts Under $25 That Your Host Won't Regift

Even though it's never an expectation, preparing a
Thanksgiving hostess gift is a nice way to extend your gratitude to someone for their hospitality. It doesn't take much to put a small thank-you present together, and the gesture doesn't have to cost a fortune for it to be meaningful.
If you're trying to stick to a budget, there are plenty of ways to dress up a small gift. Tying a decorative ribbon or twine with some foliage to the present will increase the presentation without having to raise the overall cost much, if at all. Another option is to get an inexpensive wire basket at the dollar store and spray paint it your favorite metallic shade; add a bow and a card and you've instantly created a gorgeous gift basket.
Anything you choose to give will be appreciated by your host, because they didn't invite you to dinner as a means to be showered with presents. Still, if you're unsure where to start, here are 22 great Thanksgiving host gift ideas to help you out. Even better, each one is $25 or less, so you can rest easy knowing you won't have to dip too much into your holiday present fund.
This moss candle, with its scents of eucalyptus, mint, and flowers is perfect for transitioning from autumn to winter. I always have scented candles on hand for last minute gifts, and this one is special because the beautiful green vessel can be repurposed once the candle burns down.
Most families will already have a set of wine glasses, but not everyone will have four pink glasses that make every drink a little more fun. Plus, these are made of durable acrylic, so they won’t shatter if dropped.
This set of four napkin rings instantly elevates even the plainest napkins. Made from upcycled cow bones, they’re hand-carved in Kenya, bleached, then dyed in a rich shade of brown using a traditional batik process. The patterns vary slightly with each design which makes for a one-of-a-kind gift.
4
Enamel & Wood Serving Tray
The enamel and wooden details makes for a fun pop on a classic host gift. This tray is finished with mango wood edges, and the plaid print looks festive, regardless of what holiday they’re celebrating.
5
Stoneware Measuring Bowls & Cup
Measuring cups don’t have to be blah, and this stoneware set is the perfect gift for a colorful hostess who loves to cook and bake. The amounts are clearly listed on the sides of the cups, and they look super luxe without breaking the bank.
This neutral-colored planter set is a perfect gift if you don’t know what colors your host has in their home. The geometric shapes give the planters interest, and you could even get a few succulents to go inside.
These cheerful coasters make a statement with their 100% recyclable cotton rope.Whether or not there’s a drink resting on top, these make a stylish accent, and there are several fun hues to choose from if you know what color your host loves.
For the hostess who has everything, or the person who wants to cut down on their paper towel consumption, you can go wrong with a linen kitchen towel. These are part of Linoto's
Zero Waste Program, and they’re an eco-friendly gift that will get a ton of use.
If pie is the way to your heart, show it with this stainless steel pie server they’ll have forever. You’ll get bonus points if you bring along your favorite dessert and let your host keep the serving utensils.
This Target Opalhouse gift set includes three, three-ounce scented candles in cylinder-shaped gold tins. Each candle is one of three scents including Tobacco Flower, Gilded Chiffon, and Velvet Vetiver.
Rather than baking cookies yourself, gift this cookie mix that's stylishly packaged in a reusable mason jar. It has all the dry ingredients necessary to make a traditional sugar cookie topped with candy-coated chocolates and sprinkles. Note, there is an allergy warning on this product.
You can never have too many throw blankets, especially when they’re made of a cozy (and machine-washable) acrylic.The frayed edges give a bit of boho style while the waffle print is comfy and adds a little texture.
13
"The Grinch" Themed Sandwich Cookies
The Grinch adds a little holiday fun to this set of nine vanilla-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, which are also hand-dipped in chocolate. Each cookie is individually wrapped in red or green foil before being packaged. Note, there is an allergy warning on this product.
14
A Geometric Pillar Candle
This is a luxe-looking gift that won’t break the bank, and the featured price is for the largest candle. There are three sizes to choose from, and you could give all three as a trio that will look even more stunning as they burn.
For the hostess who lives to have fresh herbs on hand, even in the winter, you can give the gift of a grow kit. This unique gift includes mint seeds and a pretty tumbler, and all they’ll need to do is add water and the built-in hydroponic system will handle the rest.
16
Gold Stemless Champagne Flutes
This set of four stemless champagne flutes features a gold bottom that mimics a hand-painted design (which means they are hand wash only). Each glass is a little more than six inches high and will hold eight ounces of bubbly.
The Dottie Honey Pot is hand-painted and includes a wood honey dipper for easy use. The stoneware bear measures six inches high and is cute enough that it's worth having to hand wash.
18
Rosemary + Mint Hand Soap & Lotion Set
West Elm collaborated with Lightwell Co. to create this soy and coconut wax blend hand soap and lotion set uses 100% premium grade oils to provide a peppermint and rosemary scent. Each glass bottle holds 12 ounces of product and includes a plastic pump.
19
Fizzy Cocktail Recipe Book
Great for anyone who loves bubbly beverages, this book includes more than 50 cocktail recipes that feature prosecco, champagne, and/or other sparkling wines. The book also has bits of history, flavor pairing recommendations, and storage tips for the delicious fizzy drinks.
20
Glass Espresso Cups Set
This two-pack of double walled borosilicate glass espresso mugs are unique because they provide greater heat resistance than traditional glass or ceramic mugs and won't be too hot to touch thanks to the insulated design. Each glass can hold up to three ounces of coffee and is dishwasher safe.
For the host who loves to make lists, this notepad is not only visually pleasing but also super functional. It has space to write down top priorities for the day, plus general things that need to get done later in the day and the next day, which is a real gift once the chaos of the holiday season kicks in.
If your host loves Miffy, the beloved children’s book character, or they’re just into cute animals (or salt) they’ll get a kick out of these bunny-shaped salt and pepper shakers that can be used every day or pulled out for special occasions.