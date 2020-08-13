You likely never imagined yourself buying more than one thermometer in your lifetime, but taking into consideration that a high fever is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, it wouldn't be the worst idea to have a few of these gadgets handy. The last thing you want on your hands is a broken thermometer, or one that's just run out of batteries at the moment you need it most. Right now, Amazon's best-selling, no-touch digital thermometer is on sale, and there's never been a better time to order one.

This particular infrared thermometer from iHealth is fast-reading and has a particularly minimal design, so you might even want to consider getting an extra one to keep in your purse or car. (What if you want to check your temp before a socially-distanced hang with friends, or forgot to scan your child at home and you're already parked outside of their school?) Originally $59.99, it's currently 45% off and listed at $32.99. With 4.5 stars and over 17,000 reviews, it's almost guaranteed you'll be happy with your purchase, and Amazon's streamlined return process will be waiting for you if you're not.

