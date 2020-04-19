If you have a friend or family member who’s a new or expecting mom, you may be on the lookout for a gift to celebrate this special time. The best gifts for new moms can be practical items to help out with parenting tasks, self care products to aid relaxation, or sentimental keepsakes to commemorate their little one's early years.

When you're searching for a gift, remember that some new mommas may already have tons of stuff for their little one from their baby shower, so they won’t necessarily need another set of bibs or burp cloths. Helpful gifts will likely fall in the category of "would be nice to have," since new moms likely already own the "must-haves." As with any gift-giving, needs and preferences vary from person to person, so it's best to spend some time thinking about what your loved one would truly appreciate during this exciting yet stressful time.

These 10 gifts are perfect for the new or soon-to-be momma in your life. They come in a range of prices to fit any budget, and they’re all highly rated on Amazon, too.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Journal To Record Memories From Pregnancy & Baby’s First Year Bump to Birthday Journal Amazon | $21 See On Amazon This Bump to Birthday journal makes the best gift for an expecting momma. The journal will help the mom-to-be record memories through pregnancy and their little one’s first year of life, including the special moments like first smile, steps, and words. Amazon reviewers indicated that this is a high-quality journal; they gave this pick an impressive 4.7-star rating, among 1,100 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I use this book for all my pregnancies. It has great spots for weekly symptoms and photos, letter to baby, info about baby’s family, showers, etc. I love adding photos to mine to make it special. Makes a great gift and keepsake."

2. A Cute Robe For A Mom-To-Be To Wear In The Hospital Baby Be Mine Labor Nursing Robe Amazon | $40 See On Amazon This robe from Baby Be Mine is perfect for the expecting mom to wear in the hospital — trust me, there is no better feeling than changing into something comfy and clean after having a baby. This robe can continue to be worn at home while recovering, too. The soft cotton robe features pockets and is nursing-friendly, since it unties for easy access. It's also machine-washable, a biggie for all of those inevitable baby spit-ups. Choose from a wide range of gorgeous patterns and two sizes (S/M or L/XL). Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I absolutely LOVE this robe. I got it originally as a gift for my baby shower and loved it so much, even post baby, that I bought another one! It is super soft and I love the half sleeve design. I wear these robes everyday!"

3. A Stylish Multipurpose Cover They'll Use All The Time KeaBabies All-in-1 Soft Cover Amazon | $12 See On Amazon The new momma in your life will discover an endless amount of uses for this KeaBabies multipurpose cover. They can use it to cover up while nursing, as a carseat cover, as a blanket, and even as a shopping cart cover, just to name a few. With all of that said, it makes sense that Amazon reviewers gave this pick such glowing reviews; the cover boasts a 4.8-star rating on the site. The cover is made of a soft, breathable, and stretchy cotton rayon that is specifically designed to provide maximum airflow to keep mommy and baby comfortable. The cover comes with a storage bag, too, so it can be stashed away in the diaper bag. Importantly, the cover is machine-washable, too. Choose from five stylish patterns including stripes, flowers, and stars. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I LOVE this!!! I didn't have one with my first baby and I wish I did! The fabric is very stretchy and soft. I use it to cover my baby's stroller when outside as well as inside to keep away germs from cold/flu season. He seems pretty comfy and doesn't get [too] hot while covered. It also keeps wind off baby. It's also great to use as a nursing cover. My son doesn't get [too] hot underneath and I can still peak in and see him. This is by far one of the best mom products out there!!"

4. A Bath Salt To Help With Postpartum Recovery Thena Sitz Bath Soak Amazon | $24 See On Amazon Recovery can be tough after having a baby, but this bath soak from Thena is designed to help. It's formulated to gently cleanse and help soothe inflammation associated with childbirth, including hemorrhoids and perineal tears. In addition, the soak gives the new mom an opportunity to take a break and relax in a nice lavender-and-grapefruit-scented bath. After all, there’s nothing better than a little “me time” after having a baby. On top of that, this bath soak is made from natural and organic ingredients. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This was the best thing to have for my postpartum needs. I’d be in tears bc of the pain but I’d take a bath and all pain and anxiety would go away. This made dealing with it all so much better. I would buy this again and as a gift for all new moms!!"

5. A Cozy PJ Set So They Can Be Comfortable At Home PajamaGram Pajama Set Amazon | $47 See On Amazon Any new mom will appreciate a pair of soft and cozy pajamas. And these relaxed-fit pajamas from PajamaGram certainly hit the mark. Made from a double-brushed cotton, the pajamas are oh-so cozy, and their elastic drawstring ensures that they’ll fit comfortably at the waist. The two-piece set features a button-down top that allows for easy access while nursing. And most importantly, the pj's are machine-washable — a must for any new momma. The pajamas come in a range of sizes, from X-Small to 3X (and petite and tall sizes, too), and a bunch of different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was looking for a set of soft, high quality, attractive PJs as a gift. Perfect!"

6. A Comfy Weighted Blanket To Help Them Relax Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket Amazon | $110 See On Amazon With more than 16,200 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, it’s clear that reviewers adore this Quility weighted blanket — and surely any new mom will, too. The seven-layer blanket is all about comfort. The cotton outer layer is incredibly breathable, and the millions of micro glass beads (which give the blanket its weight) are surrounded by polyester, so they will never accidentally leak out. In addition to feeling amazingly cozy, it’s also said that a weighted blanket can help you get a better night’s sleep. Choose from a range of sizes, colors, and blanket weights. Oh, and FYI: the ideal blanket weight is one that is about 10% of the owner’s body weight, so keep that in mind when purchasing. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love my weighted blanket. The multiple layers in the insert ensure that the weight is evenly distributed and doesn't shift around or it's extremely minimal. I got the ivory duvet cover and it matches my bedroom perfectly. The duvet is so soft and cuddly. The blanket helps me go to sleep, stay asleep and definitely wake up better rested."

7. A Simple Initial Necklace Any New Mom Will Treasure Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon | $9 See On Amazon Sweet, simple, and sentimental, this initial necklace from Fettero is a heartwarming gift that any new mom will cherish. The necklace is customizable with a single initial — you could choose the new baby’s initial or even the mom’s — and it's made from a 14 karat gold-plated brass with a lovely shiny finish. The necklace is nickel-free and hypoallergenic, and it's petite enough that it won’t get in the way of nursing. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty and flattering! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t- not even a little bit!!! [...] Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore. Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!"

8. A Portable Printer To Easily Print Baby Photos Polaroid Wireless 3x4 Portable Photo Printer Amazon | $100 See On Amazon Any new mom is bound to take tons of pictures of their adorable baby, so why not provide an easy way to print them? The Polaroid wireless photo printer connects wirelessly to any tablet, computer, or Apple or Android smartphone, and prints beautiful 3.5-by-4.25-inch photos in seconds. The new mom can even personalize the pictures by using the touchscreen LCD to add frames, apply filters, write captions, choose emojis, and decorate with stickers. And if mom can’t seem to find their phone (#momlife), they can even take photos and videos directly on the device, too. The palm-sized printer is available in a handful of different colors and even comes with a rechargeable battery. The printer requires no inks, toners, or cartridges. You can buy the printer on its own, or bundled with paper or other fun extras. Amazon reviewers adore this pick; it boasts a solid 4.3-star rating on the site, among 5,500 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We got this in order to begin our daughters baby book! It [prints] amazingly and is exactly what you would want in a Polaroid printer."

9. A Skin Care Set For Baby & Mommy Aveeno Baby Essential Daily Care Amazon | $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to give a gift that both mom and baby can enjoy, look no further than this Aveeno essential daily care set. The gift set comes with six products, some of which are designed for delicate baby skin (like a gentle bath wash and lotion) and others that are intended to totally pamper mom, (like products that contain lavender and chamomile to promote relaxation). The set comes all bundled in a cute canvas tote that’s ready to be gifted. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "So far I have to say this is an amazing gift set! and the price is awesome. I received this for my baby shower and I think it is a must have for new moms and will be including this in my gifts for people in the future. It also smells so good!"