The 10 Best Toothbrushes For A 1-Year-Old

Getting toddlers to brush their teeth takes major parenting persuasion skills — but the best toothbrushes for 1-year-olds make it simpler to ease them into the world of dental health. The whip-smart designs and major cuteness factor of these brushes is the cherry on top.

It is now recommended that babies visit the dentist for the first time after their first tooth grows in and before their first birthdays, according to the American Dental Association. The reason for this early visit is pretty simple: Even babies can get cavities. Kickstarting a healthy, twice-daily brushing routine when they're young is one of the best ways to prevent cavities and other oral health problems. But since it isn't exactly easy to get a toddler to do anything for more than a minute at a time, you may need a little help.

And that's where these fantastic toothbrushes come in. Some, like the uber-popular Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush and Teether have racked up thousands of reviews because they're adorable and double as teethers that can be popped into the freezer to help soothe aching gums. Many toddler toothbrushes have easy-grip handles that encourage little ones to be independent and soft bristles that are perfect for their gums and new teeth.

And for optimum dental health, don't forget to sing a tune while your toddler brushes ("Happy birthday" is just long enough to ensure all teeth are properly cleaned) and to use a rice-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste on the brush.

Your 1-year-old is sure to love these 10 highly-reviewed toothbrushes.

A Soft, Flexible Elephant-Shaped Toothbrush With An Easy-Grip Handle
Dr. Brown's Infant-To-Toddler Toothbrush Set, $7, Amazon The brand that brings you one of the most popular and trusted baby bottles also makes a pretty adorable elephant-shaped training toothbrush that's ideal for infants and toddlers. Some of the features you'll love on this brush include soft bristles, a flexible body that's gentler on gums, and an easy-to-grip handle. Each brush comes with a pear and apple flavor (non-fluoride) toothpaste that's safe for younger babies to swallow. One parent reviewer, who highly recommends this toothbrush called this product an "awesome first toothbrush," and even raved that their son loves the flavor of the included toothpastes.

A Banana Toothbrush And Trainer With Large Bristles That Massage Gums
Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush and Teether, $8, Amazon This award-winning training toothbrush and teether is dishwasher and freezer friendly and has thick bristles that massage inflamed gums. The fun "peel" handles are simple to grip and it comes in three colors: yellow, blue, and pink. Since it's made from 100 percent food-grade silicone, you can feel good knowing you're giving your little one a safe product to suit both oral hygiene and teething needs. One mom says this toothbrush set her daughter on the right path to good dental health and that she "absolutely LOVES 'brushing' her teeth at night before bed."

An Award-Winning Toothbrush With A Short Neck & Colored Dots For Perfect Toothpaste Application
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush (4 Pack), $14, Amazon One major reason why many standard toothbrushes won't work with toddlers is that their length isn't compatible with a young child's arms. This Reddot Design Award baby toothbrush, created for ages infant to 2 years, has a short neck and a teeth ring that can be used without fear of choking. It has an ergonomic handle, and for parents who aren't sure how much toothpaste their little one needs, the bristles feature colored dots that can be used to measure the amount.

A Brush & Teether With A Cap To Keep Germs Out
Tinabless Baby Toothbrush (3 Pack), $12, Amazon This baby toothbrush has a genius multifunctional design: One end is a toothbrush with a soft brush head that's ideal for a 1-year-old's teeth, and the other side is a circular, texturized teething ring. The teething ring doesn't just soothe irritated gums, it prevents toddlers from sticking the brush too far into their mouths. Suitable for ages 1 to 6 years, this toothbrush is easy to hold, comes in sweet colors and a penguin design, and even has a cap that keeps the brush clean. One parent raves: "Not only is this an awesome toothbrush for your little ones to hold, it's an incredible teether. I am needing to purchase more because my little one loves to run around the house with it. I can't complain much when they want to brush their teeth all day!"

A Colorful Puppet Toothbrush Set That Gets Toddlers Excited About Oral Health
The Brushies (4 Pack), $30, Amazon If your 1-year-old is reluctant to brush or fears the process, The Brushies will put their mind at ease. This storybook and puppet toothbrush kit comes with four colorful finger puppet toothbrushes, made from 100 percent food grade silicone, and an entertaining storybook all about brushing your teeth. This set was designed by a family dentist and psychologist. It's ideal for infants and toddlers who are just starting a brushing routine.

Natural Toothbrushes Made With Vegetable-Based Bristles
Radius Totz Toothbrush (3 Pack), $10, Amazon Everything about these sparkly, colorful toddler toothbrushes was designed for little mouths — from the 8,000 vegetable-based bristles to its FDA-approved colors and materials. These natural toothbrushes are ideal for ages 18 months and up (you may want to store yours and wait, but check with your dentist to see if your tot is ready) and are free of BPA, latex, phthalates, and lead. One mom says these toothbrushes are perfect for toddlers: "This one is perfect. I've been using it for 1 and 1/2 years and I haven't found anything else better than this."

A Training Toothbrush Set That Includes A Gum Massager And Ring Protector
Nuk Grins And Giggles Training Toothbrush Set, $6, Amazon You can start using this training toothbrush set the second your child's first tooth peeks through — and you'll love all the bells and whistles that come with it. One brush massages the gums to relieve teething pain and the other brush provides a thorough cleansing. A protective ring that comes with the kit can be placed on either brush to prevent your toddler from inserting it too far into his mouth. The ring doubles as a stand to hold the toothbrush.

A Battery Powered Training Toothbrush Recommended By Occupational Therapists
Summer Infant Gentle Vibrations Toothbrush, $10, Amazon Many parents say occupational therapists recommend this battery powered toothbrush for young toddlers and infants who have oral motor delays and oral hypersensitivity. With three interchangeable toothbrush heads, including a gum stimulator for teething, parents mostly agree that this is a great starter kit, and especially effective if your child has sensory difficulties. One important thing to note: The handle is what actually vibrates, and not the brush head, providing a far more gentle vibrating experience than one you'd get from a standard battery operated toothbrush.

A Toothbrush With A Removable Safety Slider & A Cover
Mom Miya Baby Toothbrush (3 Pack), $9, Amazon These soft training toothbrushes have a removable safety slider design that can be used to prevent toddlers from choking on the brush. You'll get three toothbrushes in one kit (in pale green, yellow, and purple), as well as a convenient carrying bag and three brush covers to keep them clean. The soft brush head massages gums and safely cleans baby teeth, and these brushes can easily be sterilized in boiling water. One mom writes: "I was looking for a toothbrush for my 13 month old son who wants to 'do it himself' and these are perfect with the protector so he doesn't shove it all the way in his mouth."