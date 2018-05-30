The 10 Most Engaging Conversation Topics, According To Hinge Data

Dating, hook up, and relationship apps and websites are mainstream these days, with more people using them for all sorts of different purposes. And if you want an actual relationship to grow out of your initial app or website match, conversation is probably going to be pretty key (just as it is when meeting offline). But knowing what's going to blossom into a conversation and do more than just very quickly catch someone's attention can be difficult. Luckily, relationship app Hinge pulled some data that'll give you the inside scoop. The most engaging conversation topics, according to Hinge data, maybe aren't all exactly what you'd expect them to be, but knowing what will most likely work and what maybe won't can make digital dating a little bit less daunting, especially as far as those early-on conversations are concerned.

If you're trying to actually get to know someone, striking up a conversation with a simple hello probably won't accomplish what you were hoping it would. Hellos can often lead to small talk, which, again, doesn't really tell you anything about someone, or, at least, not beyond the most basic of facts. Conversations that allow you to get to know the other person beyond their name, where they grew up, how many siblings they have, and what they do for work are far more engaging. Hinge discovered that, for the most part, the prompts that led to these sorts of conversations weren't quite as predictable as those more basic questions either. If you're talking about these sorts of things, it might mean that your conversation will be more interesting, which is, after all, what you want.

1 I'm Overly Competitive About... ivanko80/Fotolia Practically everyone is competitive sometimes, right? Talking about what that is for you makes you slightly vulnerable, but at the same time doesn't really feel like you're disclosing anything super private. Basically, it's a more unique way for the person you're chatting with to get to know more about you beyond what you might normally include in a dating app profile.

2 Two Truths & A Lie terovesalainen/Fotolia Two truths and a lie is a fun game for people who know each other, but maybe aren't the best of friends — it's more difficult if you're strangers. But it's a tried and true way of getting to know people quickly for a reason — it's fun and it works. And while, sure, one of the things you "learn" about the other person won't be true, you'll learn two that are, which is two more than you'd know otherwise.

3 What's Your Go-To Karaoke Song? Mediteraneo/Fotolia I'd go so far as to say not everyone in the world has a go-to karaoke song, but it's still not a bad question to ask. Whether they really do have a song that they love to belt out at a karaoke bar or they just pick one that they'd theoretically sing (or wish they had the courage to), this conversation is a fun and carefree way to get to know someone a little bit better. Plus, that song might tell you something about them as well.

4 Next Vacation I Want To Go On... Alena Ozerova/Fotolia Vacations are fun topics of conversation and probably everyone has a trip that they wish they could take, whether or not they actually ever can or will. Chatting about what you wish your next vacation would be if you could choose whatever you wanted and why that would be your choice tells the other person a lot about you. They'll learn if you're a traveler or not, what kind of traveler you might be, what sorts of things you love to do or are passionate about, and more.

5 What Makes Me Happy Kar Tr/Fotolia People don't talk enough about what makes them happy. When was the last time someone asked you that? Talking about what makes you happiest requires you to be vulnerable with the other person, even if it doesn't always feel like you're being all that vulnerable. You're telling them so much about the real you.

6 You Shouldn't Go Out With Me If... Victor Koldunov/Fotolia This sounds like a self-deprecating warning, but it can provoke some interesting conversation. No one's perfect and acknowledging your flaws and faults isn't necessarily a bad thing. But this can also lead to a conversation about deal-breakers. If something is so much a part of your identity that you'd never make a change or there are circumstances or experiences that are non-negotiable for you, talking about them early on could actually save you some heartbreak down the road. Plus, they help people get to know you better. Tell them what's important to you — and the things that they'll need to know if they're going to go out with you.

7 My Last Meal Would Be... Jacob Lund/Fotolia A question about your last meal might sound sort of morbid, but it tells them a lot more about you than just your favorite food. If the goal is to actually get to know you better and strike up an interesting conversation that could lead to more, this would likely do the trick.

8 I Geek Out On... golubovy/Fotolia Talking about your passions (and not just your job) gets overlooked all too often. Telling the other person what you geek out over or what you're the most passionate about lets them get to know who you are when you're not at work — because you're way more than your job.

9 I'm Looking For... anatoliycherkas/Fotolia It might sound silly, but having a conversation about what you're looking for can be a good idea. After all, you want to make sure that you're both on the same page, and you can't know that for sure without talking about it. Again, this subject requires you to be a bit vulnerable and express what it is that you really want, but it's worth it to feel confident about how you both feel going in.