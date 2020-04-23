Virginia Woolf famously wrote that everyone needs a room of one’s own, but for toddlers, a table of one’s own might suffice. Kid-sized versions of adult furniture (think mini arm chairs, tiny stools, and pint-sized couches) are undeniably cute, but nothing gets more use than the humble but mighty table. Luckily, there are lots of tables for toddlers on the market.

Whether your little one needs a place to execute their artistic vision, have a very civilized snack or tea party with a friend, or work on a puzzle without the dog eating it, their new table is bound to be a big hit. When you get a toddler table, not only does your little one get an awesome area just for them, but you also get peace of mind by not having to worry about your child falling off the side of a way-too-big adult chair (or getting paint on your dining room table).

You might be looking for something that will last several years. Or maybe you just need a smaller table for when your kiddo wants to draw (or god help you, play with sand), Either way, these tables are as chic as they are functional, with price tags for every unique budget.

1. A Sleek Option Play Table Oeuf | $269 see on oeuf This crisp, modern take on the toddler table is made of birch and is scratch-resistant. The tabletop is large enough to accomodate all sorts of messy activities, plus many reviewers say the table is high enough (just over 33 inches) for their kiddos to grow into. Note that this does not come with chairs, but Oeuf also sells adorable animal-inspired chair sets.

2. A True Blue Option Brady Midnight Blue Square Play Table Crate & Kids | $159 see on crate&kids This bright toddler table is made from rubberwood, which actually isn't rubbery. It has feet protectors which help the table balance on uneven floors (or if you take it outside in the grass for a picnic). The rounded edges make this super kid-friendly, and while chairs are not included, their website offers great toddler chair options that are compatible with the table.

3. A Bistro-Inspired Table Kids' Riviera Play Table Serena & Lily | $298 see on serena & lily This table will make it look like your kiddo is dining al fresco on the French Riviera even when they're eating goldfish by the fistful. It's made of lightweight rattan so it's easy to move and can be easily cleaned using a dry cloth. While chairs are not included, Serena & Lily also separately sells the cutest matching bistro chairs.

4. A Colorful Option 3 Piece Play Table and Chair Set AllModern | $114 see on allmodern If you're firmly in the camp that kid's stuff should be colorful, then you'll love this multicolor table and chair set. It's made of a study wood, but is lightweight enough to move easily, and best of all the chairs are included. If you prefer neutrals, this also comes in white.

5. A Budget-Friendly Option LÄTT Children's Table & Chairs Ikea | $30 see on ikea Almost every family I know who has kiddos has owned this table at one point or another, and for good reason. It's made of sturdy wood but still manages to cost just under $30 and it's super easy to clean. If you're into DIY, this makes a great canvas for painting a fun color.

6. An Eames-Inspired Set Isabelle & Max Rebello Kids Writing Table & Chair Set Wayfair | $160 see on wayfair This mid-century-inspired set reminds me of tots wearing bow ties because they're both comically sophisticated and so, so cute. The toddler tables comes with two chairs which are also available in white or pink. It weighs 32 pounds which means you can move it easily, but your kid probably can't, so you won't find it dragged around your house.

7. A Table With A Wait List The Play Table Lalo | $250 see on Lalo This play table for Lalo isn't technically for sale yet, but it already has a wait list. The beech wood table has an upscale Scandinavian vibe to it that fits seamlessly into any room. You can buy the table by itself for $150, or save when you bundle the table and two chairs (the chairs come in white, black, blue, or the prettiest blush pink). It'll be available for pre-sale at the end of May and will start shipping in July.

8. A Mid-Century Circular Table Mid-Century Play Table West Elm | $199 $160 see on west elm The table of my dreams now comes on the kids menu. This sturdy table is covered in child-safe, water-based paint so it's easy to wipe clean. The perfect circle design means no fighting about who sits where, plus there are no sharp corners to worry about.

9. An Activity Table Pillowfort™ Landry Rectangle Activity Table With Stools Target | $110 see on target This durable picnic-style table gets a modern upgrade with hairpin legs. Kids will love the four included metal cups that are perfect for storing pencils and paintbrushes (so nothing rolls onto the ground). It comes with two stools that can easily fit two smaller kiddos each.

10. A Table With A Hidden Compartment PlanToys Round Table Maisonette | $120 see on maisonette This simple black round table has tons of hidden surprises. The middle piece pops up to reveal a compartment for stashing art supplies, toys, or chalk, which they'll definitely be needing because the tabletop doubles as a chalkboard that can easily be wiped off for a fresh start.