As the end of April rapidly approaches (seriously, wasn't it just Christmas?), you might find your Hulu to-watch list is dwindling. Even with all that content at your fingertips, you've watched and rewatched so much there's nothing left! Luckily for you, there's about to be an influx of new media to enjoy. And here are 11 of the best things coming to Hulu in May, though they're far from the only movies and shows you can expect to see in the next month.

There's a lot of variety in Hulu's new arrivals, which means you'll never be bored. Several series will be making their debut in May, some adapted from classic novels and others wholly original. But if you're in more of a nostalgic mood, then Hulu has got you covered. You can revisit more than a few movies from the last thirty years this May. And you can also catch up on the more distant past; if you're behind on a season of a favorite show, then you may be able to find those unseen episodes on Hulu.

There are a ton of options when it comes to the shows and movies joining Hulu this May. All you have to do is press play.

Center Stage (May 1) Giphy Is there a more iconic ballet movie than this one? Before you @ me, please remember that not only is it an early classic in Zoe Saldana's filmography, but it gave us Mandy Moore's "I Wanna Be With You." And as if that wasn't enough, it's also endlessly quotable. Watch it and you'll find yourself declaring, "I'm the best goddamn dancer at the American Ballet Academy," everywhere you go.

Mermaids (May 1) Giphy Winona Ryder gifted the world with an endless array of coming of age movies in the '80s and '90s, but I will always have a soft spot for Mermaids. It has all the Winona trademarks, like prime teen girl angst and sharply observed voiceover. Plus: Cher's wig.

Zombieland (May 1) Giphy Now that Zombieland 2 is a reality, you may want to refresh your memory of the first one. What better way to get hyped for the upcoming sequel then revisiting all the most memorable moments of the original?

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy (May 3) Hulu Each episode of Into the Dark is like a mini-movie that tells a complete story in a single installment. The next episode revolves around a geneticist who believes her son may be a serial killer. She decides to try to cure him of this by creating clones that he can kill, reliving his very first murder over and over.

Drunk History: Season 6A (May 4) Giphy Hulu already has the first five seasons of Drunk History, but it's about to complete the collection with the first half of Season 6. Perfectly blending comedy and actual information, Drunk History can make you laugh while sparking your interest in some real stories.

Claws: Season 2 (May 12) Giphy The third season of Claws premieres on TNT on Jun. 9, which means that you have just enough time to catch up on its first two seasons. Thanks to Hulu, you'll be totally prepared for the new episodes.

The Bachelorette (May 14) Giphy This May, you can unwind with a beverage of your choosing and a brand new Bachelorette episode. You won't want to miss Hannah B.'s season, and you don't have to: the premiere is coming to Hulu right after Season 15's May 13 debut on ABC.

Catch-22 (May 17) Hulu on YouTube Catch-22 adapts the famous Joseph Heller novel of the same name with a star-studded cast that includes George Clooney, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, and Christopher Abbott. Fans of the novel can find out soon if it lives up to the source material.

Baywatch (May 23) Giphy Sometimes Baywatch feels like little more than a punchline, a 1990s fever dream of red bathing suits and beaches. You'll be able to check your memories against the real thing when the complete remastered series is available to stream in late May.

Broad City: Season 5 (May 27) Giphy The fifth and final season of Broad City was emotional and hilarious, perfectly melding the show's surreal tone with the very real travails of growing up. Say goodbye to Abbi and Ilana in style, then go back and watch the first four seasons to comfort yourself.