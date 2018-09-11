It's never too early to start thinking about what you want to be for Halloween. If you're stuck for ideas, consider the most popular Halloween costumes of 2018, according to HalloweenCostumes.com. You can be dressed up and ready to party in no time.

To learn more about current costuming trends, Romper spoke with Wyatt Edwards of HalloweenCostumes.com, the largest online-only Halloween retailer. The site offers a dizzying array of costumes, so the retailer is in a great position to spot yearly costume trends. "As you can see, The Incredibles and Black Panther are the real standouts. Superhero costumes are huge every year, but both of those movies really exceeded all expectations," said Edwards. It looks like adults and kids alike really want to be the good guys this year. Costumes based on characters from these films make it easy for your whole family to suit up and be super.

In addition to superheroes, hit TV shows are also a huge source of inspiration. Stranger Things and Game of Thrones costumes are also selling well, as noted by Edwards. Kids' movies and shows such as Z-O-M-B-I-E-S and PJ Masks also make a strong showing. Basically, there's a costume ready for just about any fandom you happen to enjoy. Read on to find on-trend costume inspiration for your entire family this year.

The Incredibles

When it comes to costume inspiration for the whole family, look no further than The Incredibles. With the release of Incredibles 2 this summer, the super family is more popular than ever. Elastigirl/Mrs. Incredible, Mr. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and even Baby Jack Jack costumes are all available. Of course, you can also decide to go as Syndrome or Frozone, too.