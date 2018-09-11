The 14 Most Popular Halloween Costumes Of 2018, According To HalloweenCostumes.com
It's never too early to start thinking about what you want to be for Halloween. If you're stuck for ideas, consider the most popular Halloween costumes of 2018, according to HalloweenCostumes.com. You can be dressed up and ready to party in no time.
To learn more about current costuming trends, Romper spoke with Wyatt Edwards of HalloweenCostumes.com, the largest online-only Halloween retailer. The site offers a dizzying array of costumes, so the retailer is in a great position to spot yearly costume trends. "As you can see, The Incredibles and Black Panther are the real standouts. Superhero costumes are huge every year, but both of those movies really exceeded all expectations," said Edwards. It looks like adults and kids alike really want to be the good guys this year. Costumes based on characters from these films make it easy for your whole family to suit up and be super.
In addition to superheroes, hit TV shows are also a huge source of inspiration. Stranger Things and Game of Thrones costumes are also selling well, as noted by Edwards. Kids' movies and shows such as Z-O-M-B-I-E-S and PJ Masks also make a strong showing. Basically, there's a costume ready for just about any fandom you happen to enjoy. Read on to find on-trend costume inspiration for your entire family this year.
1The Incredibles
Incredibles 2 Classic Mrs. Incredible Women's Costume
$40
When it comes to costume inspiration for the whole family, look no further than The Incredibles. With the release of Incredibles 2 this summer, the super family is more popular than ever. Elastigirl/Mrs. Incredible, Mr. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and even Baby Jack Jack costumes are all available. Of course, you can also decide to go as Syndrome or Frozone, too.
2Black Panther
Black Panther Blue Deluxe Adult Costume
$55
Of course costumes featuring the King of Wakanda are well represented this Halloween season. Men, women, and kids can all get in on the Black Panther costume action. Don't overlook the seriously cool gloves you can get for these getups, too.
3Wonder Woman
Deluxe Long Dress Wonder Woman Adult Costume
$50
Everyone's favorite Amazon warrior is also making a strong show this year. Seriously, it's all about the superheroes.
4Stranger Things
Eleven Long Sleeve Dress Stranger Things Child Costume
$35
Costumes featuring the Stranger Things kids, waffles, and even Christmas light alphabets are all available this year. Keep your eyes open for a sweet demogorgon costume that's coming soon.
5Rick And Morty
Rick And Morty Rick Costume For Kids
$25
You can go as classic Rick, and there are a ton of Pickle Rick costumes available, too.
6Harry Potter
7Deadpool
$55
Doesn't everyone secretly want to be Deadpool for a few hours?
8Game Of Thrones
$60
Expect to see Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and all the other characters out in force this Halloween.
9Z-O-M-B-I-E-S
Disney Zombies Classic Addison Girls Costume
$45
The recent Disney Channel Original Movie is sure to inspire a ton of costumes this year.
10Spider-Man
Marvel Spider-Man Toddler Costume
$45
Is it even Halloween without someone dressed as Spider-Man? This is a classic costume.
11Descendants
Descendants 2 Mal Child Deluxe Costume
$50
Mal, Evie, and all the rest of the Descendants characters are sure to be popular costumes, too.
12Jurassic World
Inflatable Blue Velociraptor Jurassic World 2 Child Costume
$65
Dinosaurs are always rad, but the recent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie has given them an even bigger boost in popularity.
13Clueless
14PJ Masks
Deluxe PJ Masks Catboy Kids Costume
$45
This may be the cutest superhero costume of all. Your kid would be quite the hit in this Catboy costume.