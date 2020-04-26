Caring for a baby comes with a lot of gear and accessories, and you can reduce their environmental impact by choosing eco-friendly baby products. Eco-friendly products are often a safer choice for your little one as well, since they tend to abstain from toxic ingredients.

While the term eco-friendly is broad, look for products that are nontoxic and made of recycled or sustainable materials. Some products are eco-friendly by design, replacing single-use or less durable items with a longer-lasting product. This list features a dozen baby essentials for sleeping, eating, and playing that focus on materials, certifications, and business reputations and missions.

Green certifications can take some of the work out of looking for products that are truly eco-friendly; you can also support companies that are focused on sustainable practices, such as manufacturing with a reduced carbon footprint. There are dozens of eco-friendly certifications, but some symbols you may come across when shopping for baby include Greenguard, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Certified, FSC Certification (sustainable wood), and Certified B Corporation.

It's worth mentioning that some companies "greenwash" products to appear eco-friendly and entice conscious consumers when they're really not; BPA-free may not be enough for a product to be safe for the environment or babies because other chemicals are often used in its place. With these facts in mind, keep reading to find the best eco-friendly baby products for almost all of your baby's needs.

1. An Eco-Friendly Crib Sheet That Lasts A Long Time Burt's Bees Baby Fitted Crib Sheet Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Lay your baby down for a nap on super soft and breathable crib sheet made of GOTS-certified organic cotton. To earn this certification, a product has to contain a minimum of 95% certified organic fibers. This fitted sheet from Burt's Bees Baby has an impressive 4.8-star rating with more than 2,000 reviews, and it fits standard crib and toddler mattresses. The elastic edges stretch more than others so it’s easier to put on and take off, and you can choose from more than a dozen adorable patterns, including honeybees and moons. A helpful review: "I registered for crib sheets (standard size) from the brands Burt's Bees, Aden and Anais, and American Baby Company. Over a year later, the Burt's Bees sheets are still the softest of the bunch I have. They fit snugly and securely around the mattress, have not ripped or snagged ... have not pilled (like the other cotton ones I have), and they look great in the nursery."

2. Organic Burp Cloths That Are Soft & Absorbent green sprouts Muslin Burp Cloths (3-Pack) Amazon | $22 See on Amazon This set of eco-friendly burp cloths is made of 100% organic cotton muslin from non-GMO seeds grown without using most synthetic chemicals. They're nontoxic and free of AZO dyes and formaldehyde. This product doesn't have green certifications, but the company makes products intended to last and to have minimal environmental impact — and they use renewable, recycled, or recyclable whenever possible. You'll also love these burb cloths for their generous size and curved shape that stays on shoulders and absorbs spit-up. The four layers of muslin are super soft on baby's skin. They come in three-packs of a few colors and patterns, including shades of blue and pink. A helpful review: "I initially ordered these burp cloths for their organic materials, but I did not realize how great otherwise they would turn out to be. They are larger than others I have received as baby gifts, perfectly covering your front and back shoulder for those excessive spit-up sessions. While they were soft when I received them, it seems they have only grown softer after several washings."

3. A Set Of Eco-Friendly Bath Products Designed For Newborns Mustela Newborn Arrival Gift Set (5 Items) Amazon | $35 See on Amazon Mustela is a Certified B Corporation focused on plant-based, biodegradable formulas and naturally derived ingredients. Their newborn set includes five eco-friendly baby products, all free of parabens, phthalates, and phenoxyethanol. It has you covered for bath and diaper changes, with diaper rash cream, newborn shampoo to prevent cradle cap, lotion, micellar water for all-over use, and cleansing gel. (And if you ask me, the French brand's products also have the benefit of having one of the best baby scents.) Mustela's products score well with the Environmental Working Group and this newborn starter set is backed by more than 300 reviews on Amazon, including from parents who commented these formulas worked for their baby's sensitive skin. A helpful review: "Wow, just wow. My son's baby acne was absolutely horrific. I got this within a day of ordering, immediately gave my son a bath using the shampoo and the body wash gentle washing his very broken out skin. Afterwards I used the micellar water on a cotton pad. Within a half hour the redness and swelling was down. By bedtime his face only had a few minor blemishes left. Worth every penny. Oh and it smells nice, too."

4. A Set Of Soft, Organic Baby Onesies Moon and Back Baby Organic Short-Sleeve Bodysuits (5-Pack) Amazon | $25 See on Amazon A set of five super soft organic onesies will keep baby comfortable, and you'll love knowing they're made of cotton that's GOTS- and OEKO-TEX-certified, so they're free of more than 100 harmful chemicals. The highly rated bodysuits come in classic white or other patterns and colors. This is an Amazon Fashion brand created in partnership with Hanna Andersson, a premium kids' clothing company known for its quality cotton and matching family pajamas. Whether it's cold out and you want an extra layer underneath your child's onesie or it's warm enough for them to wear just these, this is one piece of clothing that's always in contact with your baby's skin, so it's worth the investment. A helpful review: "Love these onesies! I buy them all of the time. The quality is outstanding, they do not shrink when washed, which is a common problem with other brands, and the material is super soft. They are a bit pricey but so worth it considering the quality."

5. These Versatile Organic Swaddle Blankets Burt's Bees Baby Muslin Cotton Baby Blankets (3-Pack) Amazon | $35 See on Amazon Soft blankets are a baby essential, and this set of organic swaddle blankets are made of supremely gentle woven muslin cotton that's GOTS certified. The blankets multitask as swaddles, nursing covers, stroller covers, burp cloths, and more. Choose from a few three-pack options, including stripes, florals, and calming neutrals. A helpful review: "These soft muslin swaddles have been used for almost everything, from comfy swaddling for naps to a soft napkin for sick nights and have held up wash after wash! The print on these are also very cute but that's just a bonus!"

6. An Eco-Friendly Baby Gym For Every Stage Of Development Lovevery The Play Gym Amazon | $140 See on Amazon Tummy time is key to an infant's development, and this eco-friendly baby gym is a safe and appealing place to set your little one down. Lovevery's gym uses sustainable FSC-certified wood, organic cotton, nontoxic polyester and water-based, nontoxic finishes free of BPA. This mat helps your baby learn through play in five development zones, and it grows with them for the toddler months, which reduces the need for other toys or mats. The Bump rated this mat the best toy in 2019 for babies 0 to 3 months and it is one that is attractive to babies and looks good in a nursery, plus the fabric pieces are conveniently machine washable to help them last. A helpful review: "I am SO happy to see that the Play Gym by Lovevery is nothing like the others, in all the best ways. The first obvious difference is that the frame for this is made from solid wood, which makes this Play Gym much stronger than anything else on the market. It’s soft and smooth, no chance of splinters and no sharp edges, every detail in this product has been carefully thought through, and it shows!"

7. A Set Of Indestructible Bowls Made From Recycled Milk Jugs Re-Play Bowls (3-Pack) Amazon | $10 See on Amazon With this pick from Re-Play, recycled milk jugs get a new life as bowls for babies and toddlers. They're free of BPA and phthalates, PVC, and melamine. Plus, they're dishwasher safe, and this set is stackable for compact storage. These don't have a green certification, but this company is focused on products made from recycled materials. With a 4.8-star rating and over 600 reviews, parents commented they love that these are toddler-proof and easy to clean. A helpful review: “I love these re-play bowls! The colors are nice, they ship quickly, they are made from recycled milk jugs and the packaging used to ship is minimal in order to reduce waste. The environmentalist in me is very happy ..."

8. An Organic Cotton Baby Towel With A Hood That Stays Soft Natemia Organic Hooded Baby Towel Amazon | $33 See on Amazon This eco-friendly baby towel is GOTS certified and made from 100% organic Turkish cotton. The plush and absorbent towel features a hood and is designed with something called zero twist technology that keeps the towel soft and smooth, even after several spins in the washing machine. Some reviewers say it's much larger than a typical baby towel and is one that will grow with your baby from infancy to the toddler stages and even early childhood. It comes in four neutral and muted shades: white, grey, blue, and blush. A helpful review: "Ok where is the big kid meaning adult version of this towel. This is so amazingly soft. Better yet it is one that is actually quite absorbent as well. Sometimes you get softness without much ability to dry off. This is the best of both worlds."

9. An Eco-Friendly Pacifier Made From Natural Rubber Natursutten Natural Rubber Pacifier Amazon | $12 See on Amazon This unique eco-friendly pacifier from Natursutten is made entirely of rubber, a sustainable source from the tree Hevea Brasiliens. Babies will love the soft, chewable texture on their sensitive gums (softer than silicone), and it's free of chemical softeners, parabens, PVC, and phthalates. This brand was founded by a mother wanting to make nontoxic products for babies, and the easy-to-clean one-piece design is built to European safety requirements for pacifiers. Natursutten focuses on reducing their carbon footprint in several ways, including using renewable energy, protecting raw material sources by paying to replant rubber trees, and using recycled packaging with soy ink. This pacifier comes in three sizes based on age. A helpful review: “My baby loves these pacifiers. I love that they’re made from pure natural rubber and have no joints or cracks where bacteria can accumulate. I highly recommend them. Doesn’t hurt that they look really cute as well!”

10. A Diaper Changing Pad That Cuts Down On Laundry Keekaroo Peanut Changer Amazon | $130 See on Amazon Laundry is a constant with a baby in the house, and this diaper changing pad lightens your load. The Keekaroo changing pad is eco-friendly in its design; it's nontoxic (no PVC, latex, BPA, or phthalates), and unlike traditional changing pads with covers that need to be laundered, you simply wipe this one clean. This highly rated pad is slip-resistant and impermeable to fluids. Yes, this is pricey upfront for a changing pad, but this durable pick will save you time and money by lasting longer and eliminating the need for changing pad sheets you'd need to change and wash frequently. Choose from neutral shades like gray or beige or vibrant blue or pink. A helpful review: “This was one of our favorite purchases for our nursery. It’s easy to clean and spares you having to do laundry every time your baby pukes or pees or poops on your changing mat with one of those covers. It is expensive but we figured we are saving on water and laundry, by not having to wash a changing mat cover every 10 minutes, because our daughter soiled it. [...]”

11. A Classic Baby Toy Made From Recycled Milk Jugs Green Toys My First Stacker Amazon | $12 See on Amazon A ring stacker is a classic toy, and this version is designed to be safe for babies in a couple ways. The eco-friendly baby toy is nontoxic and, according to the manufacturer, exceeds domestic and international standards for BPA and phthalates and doesn't use PVC or external coatings. Green Toys manufactures all its products in the U.S., minimizing their carbon footprint by maintaining assembly and distribution in the same country. This toy is made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic (mostly milk jugs), packaged in 100% recyclable cardboard, and it stacks without a long center post. The environmentally minded company received the Greener Package Award for its sustainable packaging, and this is an award-winning and highly rated toy. A helpful review: “I have had this now for about 7 years and 3 kids! I love that it is eco friendly and non toxic, but besides that — its just a great durable toy. The colors stay, [it] has not cracked, and is also easy to clean. As the kids got older, they still use it in pretend play for various reasons. [...]”

12. A Nontoxic Baby Feeding Set Made From Renewable Wood Wendy Wu Natural Bamboo Baby Feeding Set (3 Pieces) Amazon | $19 See on Amazon For baby's first bite of solid food, try this nontoxic baby feeding set designed to encourage self-feeding. Made of rubber wood, this set is free of BPA's, plastic, metal, silicone and comes with an adorable plate (with kitten ears), a spoon, and a fork. This break-proof set can withstand the force of your baby dropping it from a high chair and it complies with both FDA and REACH regulations (the latter stands for Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals and is used in Europe). The wood used in its design is renewable and biodegradable. Keep in mind that the best way to care for this set is by hand-washing it. A helpful review: "Seriously too cute. My baby eats off it all the time."

13. The Best Reusable Food Pouches For On-The-Go Feedings WeeSprout Double Zipper Reusable Food Pouch (6-Pack) Amazon | $17 See on Amazon The best reusable food pouches are especially easy to clean so you'll actually reuse them for on-the-go baby food. Rounded edges and a second opening at the bottom of these dishwasher- and freezer-safe pouches make cleanup a breeze. Though this manufacturer doesn't have green certifications, recyclable materials are used for all products and packaging at this family-owned company. This particular product is a cult favorite with nearly 5,000 reviews, and the six-pack of recyclable pouches are free of BPA, PVC, lead and phthalates. A helpful review: “These pouches are amazing! They are just like the ones you see in the stores with pre-made food, but a more durable grade plastic for reuse. I was a bit worried about keeping them clean on the inside, but I just rinse them out after the use and put them in the dishwasher and have not had a problem. The clasp on the bottom holds up nicely and closes easily. They really do save time and money. [...]"

14. An Eco-Friendly Crib That Converts To A Toddler Bed Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit Amazon | $394 See on Amazon Your little one will spend a lot of time sleeping, and you can rest easy knowing they're in this quality, eco-friendly crib. Babyletto's nontoxic convertible crib is made from a highly sustainable and renewable wood: solid New Zealand pine. This pick lasts a long time by converting from a crib to a toddler bed and daybed, and it's GREENGUARD Gold Certified, meeting the independent standard for low chemical emissions and exceeding the ASTM International (formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials) and United States Consumer Product Safety Commission safety standards. Plus, this design fits into any modern nursery. The mattress height is adjustable as baby grows, and you can choose from black or white with natural wood. A helpful review: “It's a really good looking crib in person - we've been very impressed and it is very well built. Dollar for dollar, this is the best crib on the market we could find for aesthetics and quality. We have been very happy.”

15. The Best Crib Mattress With Dual Sides For Infants And Toddlers Moonlight Slumber Little Dreamer Crib Mattress Amazon | $197 See on Amazon This eco-friendly crib mattress will last you a long time with two sides: extra-firm high density foam that's safe for infants and firm high density foam that's a bit softer for toddlers. It's also non-toxic (no PVC, phthalates, or lead) and waterproof with a durable nylon cover. Plus, this mattress has GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR certifications, a seal that assures parents their babies rest on a mattress with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for better indoor air quality. Strong seams on this highly rated pick also resist bed bugs and dust mites. For those who still want an organic cotton mattress at a more budget-friendly price, you can also consider this pick. A helpful review: “We wanted a foam mattress and liked that this one is made of eco-friendly materials, thus alleviating a lot of our worries about chemicals and toxic materials ... the fact that the mattress is dual density is awesome. So, you'll pay a little more but you'll be able to use the mattress for a long time. The side-stitching is great for the simple reason that if my homeboy has an accident there aren't any crevices for anything to get trapped, etc. It's also water resistant and really easy to clean.[...] Bottom line: It's pricey but you won't regret your purchase.”