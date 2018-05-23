Catching the eye of someone you're into can sometimes be easier in theory than it is in real life. Different people take note of different things and find different things attractive or interesting. So you might find yourself wishing you knew what would work for the person you're into in particular, rather than a general sense of what some men or women might like. Having a better idea of what they might like could help you be more successful. And while they might not be things you'd normally consider, the most effective ways to stand out to someone you're into, based on their zodiac sign, might actually be things that help you catch the eye of someone that you like, rather than blending into the crowd.

Though some people are skeptical of personality traits and preferences as related to specific zodiac signs while others think they're the exact picture of the personality traits and preferences their zodiac sign is connected to, more suggestions for how to effectively stand out to people you're interested in might not be the worst thing in the world. Sometimes the hardest part of dating and meeting new people is, well, meeting those new people, and standing out to them definitely helps with that. While you shouldn't be disingenuous or try to be someone you're not, knowing what sorts of things might catch someone's interest, based on their zodiac sign, might help you connect with them on a deeper, more personal level.

1 Pisces (February 19—March 20) rocketclips/Fotolia Pisces is known to be a romantic, but Therese Tucker, a psychic coach and the creator of Blythe Starlight, tells Romper in an email exchange that they're into "ideals" than anything else. "To get a Pisces's attention, talk about your dreams, both literal and figurative," Tucker says. "This topic is like catnip to them. Most Pisces won’t admit that they spend most of their time in a world of their own imagination, but if someone else opens the door and makes it feel like a safe space to discuss 'inner worlds,' a Pisces will bloom." Additionally, Pisces can put up a tough front, but only because they're internally emotional, so showing that you can keep your cool and handle any situation might raise their interest. "Being someone who feels like a 'port in a storm' to a Pisces is very attractive," Tucker says. "They tend to create drama, not because they are so dramatic, but because they are avoiding drama — it’s their catch-22. Having someone around them who is grounded, centered and calm (most the of time at least) creates a sense of magnetic attraction to Pisces."

2 Aries (March 21—April 19) bokan/Fotolia Aries likes trying new things, Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and life coach, tells Romper in an email exchange. "Their seeing that you have a vivacity for life, and are turned on by experiencing this and that, may really turn them on," she adds. Not only that, but that love of newness extends to opportunities and beginnings as well. Gailing says that if you're able to show them something new every time you see them, they'll likely take note.

3 Taurus (April 20—May 20) alfa27/Fotolia If the person you're trying to stand out to is a Taurus, showing them how special you think they are might be just the way to do so. "Taurus craves adoration," Suzie Kerr Wright, an astrologer and psychic medium, tells Romper by email. "I don't mean that in a negative way, but they like to be pampered, spoiled and treated like they are super special. They know who they are so it's not that they need validation, they just feel they deserve the best and they're right!" And because Taurus is stubborn, if you're "strong, but not bossy," they'll likely appreciate that as well, Kerr Wright says. They want to be the boss.

4 Gemini (May 21—June 20) Syda Productions/Fotolia Tucker notes that a Gemini likes to learn and needs mental stimulation so that they're not getting bored. "To get a Gemini’s attention, show them where you excel," she explains. "It doesn’t matter if you are obsessed with Ancient Egypt, yoga, or cooking in a crockpot, as long as you are passionate about it and can give them detailed information about your passion, they will be mentally hooked." Teach them and show what you love — it'll be something you can bond over. Additionally, Gemini has a tendency for being a bit flaky, which can make keeping their attention a bit difficult as well. "To get a Gemini not only interested, but to stick around, remind them that there are options," Tucker says. "In fact, let them know that by showing up it will create new opportunities (such as meeting new people, networking, or another adventure). Be ready to always be on the go when you are with a Gemini."

5 Cancer (June 21—July 22) bnenin/Fotolia Cancers love an empathetic ear. Kerr Wright says that really listening to them and being able to empathize when necessary is one way to stand out to a Cancer. Plus, being willing to have fun with them and laugh can also help them take notice of you. "They have a wonderful playful side and adorable senses of humor so definitely someone who laughs at their jokes would be a plus," she adds.

6 Leo (July 23—August 22) nd3000/Fotolia As you may already know, Leo shines as the center of attention. Tucker says that giving them genuine compliments is one way to help yourself stand out, but cautions that they'll be able to tell if your compliments aren't sincere. Also, encouraging their creativity can help you catch their eye. "Leos long to create, so finding something that could be a creative outlet for them would definitely get their interest; it doesn’t matter if it’s a wine and painting class, make your own pottery, or learning how to make home-brewed beer," Tucker says. "As long as they feel creative it will spark their passion."

7 Virgo (August 23—September 22) sisterspro/Fotolia "Virgos are problem solvers extraordinaire," Gailing says. "They approach issues systematically and methodically. If you express a desire and ability to want to ‘figure things out,’ notably doing so in a rational and thoughtful way, a Virgo may be quite intrigued." Recruiting a Virgo to help solve a problem, brainstorm solutions or strategies, and the like can draw them closer to you. Not only that, but because they're health-focused, if you take an interest in that and show them you want to know more, they might take note. "If they see you are interested in your well-being and even 'geeky' about improving it — through diet, botanicals, exercise, relaxation practices and the like — they may be psyched, as they will then feel that they have a wellness partner," she adds.

8 Libra (September 23—October 22) Kalim/Fotolia Surprising Libras can catch their attention. "Don't tell them where you're taking them and bring them to a super romantic restaurant they've been wanting to try," Kerr Wright suggests. "Surprise them with a trip or any sort of romantic and playful adventure. Don't lay all your cards on the table too quickly." Doing things that are fun and romantic, but also surprising, unexpected, or unpredictable is a good way to stand out to a Libra. Showing them that you're interested can help keep their mind on you, Kerr Wright adds.

9 Scorpio (October 23—November 21) Drpixel/Fotolia "If you want to get a Scorpio to notice you, be bold with your feelings, but don’t chase them," Tucker says. "Scorpio loves to play a game of mental chess, and they are looking for a willing partner. However, they don’t want to play games. In other words, they want the back and forth play to come from a place of truth." Scorpio likes to be mysterious. They don't want to think that people know what they're going to do next or that people can read them super easily. And knowing — and being up front about — what it is you want and who you are is another way to catch a Scorpio's eye. "Scorpios respect a person who knows their mind and their limits," Tucker adds. "Being your authentic self will draw out a Scorpio’s higher nature."

10 Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) nd3000/Fotolia Sagittarius likes adventure, so Gailing suggests showing that you're interested in learning about other people and places, even if you, yourself, haven't traveled to all that many places as of yet. And because Sagittarius is naturally curious, being similarly curious can help the two of you connect. "Addressing conversation from a philosophical bent, showing that you’re curious to probe for a greater level of understanding, and talking about your truths — and what truth even is — may really capture their attention," Gailing says.

11 Capricorn (December 22—January 19) gustavofrazao/Fotolia Capricorn likes steadiness and security, Gailing says. "So continuing to show up for them, so that they know you are steady and loyal, may very well win them over," she explains. Giving them time — but not overwhelming or upsetting them, of course — might help you stand out in their mind. "Capricorns are focused upon creating things of value. Their seeing that you are a hard worker and interested in your career and/or the role you play in the community will be quite attractive to them," Gailing adds. Showing them those sides of you can definitely catch their eye.