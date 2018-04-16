The unfortunate part of relationships is that sometimes your partner will break your heart. And while not all heartbreak is relationship-ending, oftentimes it is. Looking back, after the fact, it's easy to think that there might have been signs or wish that you could have predicted the heartbreak before it happened, thereby avoiding all the pain that comes along with it. Because it can give you insight into personality traits, a person's zodiac sign might help shed some light on the situation, so you might be interested in the two ways someone is mostly likely to break your heart, based on their zodiac sign.

Still, just knowing their sun sign (which is what most people know of as their zodiac sign) really isn't enough to determine exactly what will happen, no matter what you're trying to predict. There are a lot of factors that can influence things.

"While a person's sun sign gives insight into some primary aspects of a person's personality, knowing their ascendant sign, moon sign, and Venus sign is also critical to understanding how they relate to others in romantic relationships," Kelly Noel Rasmussen, an intuitive, Reiki master teacher, self-described "astrology nerd," and founder of Mintaka Healing & Communications, a holistic health and wellness company, tells Romper in an email exchange. "A person's ascendant is sometimes described as their 'shadow self' because its more negative traits will often appear when a person is feeling threatened or insecure. A person's moon sign indicates how they respond emotionally to others and to situations, and a person's Venus sign illustrates how they connect to romantic partners."

Just because you or your partner is a certain sign or has certain traits associated with that sign doesn't mean that these things are doomed to crop up in your relationship. And no matter your sign (or theirs), it's entirely possible that your relationship will be healthy and long-lasting.

"Every sign has specific personality traits, which lead to relationship tendencies and behaviors," Rachel Lang, an intuitive astrologer, tells Romper in an email exchange. "No matter what sign you are, you can maintain a healthy, loving relationship. So, when you read information about your sign, let that guide you to making conscious, healthy choices so you can enter into relationships with compassion."

If you want to know how you (or they) might cause some heartbreak, though, there might be some clues that even just your sun sign can give you, even if it won't tell the whole story — or might not be a factor in your relationship at all.

1 Aquarius (January 20—February 18) Giphy If your partner is an Aquarius, they could break your heart by appearing too detached, Suzie Kerr Wright, an astrologer, psychic medium, Reiki master, and certified holistic life coach, tells Romper by email. "You may not understand that they care because they're not super gooey romantic or into PDA," she adds. Not only that, but because they're an air sign, they can seem to be a little bit flighty. "They can switch off their feelings easily — once they've decided they're not in love with you, it's over romantically," Kerr Wright says. "They do like to stay friends with their exes so that can be challenging when they continue to call you or want to see you after a breakup, but only as a friend." While you might think that this means that there are still feelings there, there aren't, as difficult as that can be for some signs to handle.

2 Pisces (February 19—March 20) Giphy A Pisces typically doesn't want to hurt anyone, but sometimes can because they don't know what they want, Linda Furiate, a professional astrologer who specializes in relationships and addictive behaviors, tells Romper in an email exchange. "The symbol for Pisces is two fish connected, yet moving in opposite directions," she says. "Often Pisces is unsure of their own motives or needs. They may appear to be the wanderers of the zodiac." Additionally, because a Pisces tends to give so much to their partner, Furiate says that they then sometimes need some time to recharge and withdraw a bit from others while doing so. "During this isolation the partner may feel left out or unwanted, feeling as though Pisces is unable or unwilling to accept and receive the love the partner desires to express," she adds.

3 Aries (March 21—April 19) Giphy People born under Aries have a reputation for being strongly-independent. Lang says that since they fight to maintain their independence in their relationships, they can sometimes seem indifferent. "Their sign is all about the self, and they might cause unintentional pain by prioritizing their needs in relationships or seem selfish," she adds. Plus, because an Aries appreciates the thrill of the chase, they can lose some interest once they feel as though they've accomplished their goal — to get you. "They might even change their minds once the excitement of the chase is over," she says. That's a sure way to break your heart.

4 Taurus (April 20—May 20) Giphy "A Taurus may likely break someone’s heart by treating their loved one as an object or possession," Furiate says. "Taurus often feels that they must buy a partner’s love, adorning them with countless monetary gifts. Taurus may place more value on the gift rather than the person. This may leave the partner feeling less valued as an individual and equal partner." While it can undoubtedly be fun to receive gifts every now and again, when you start to feel like the gifts are just meant to keep you around, they don't seem quite as sweet. Additionally, because a Taurus is known to be stubborn and can seem to be a bit closed off emotionally, that can also affect the relationship you have with them. Furiate says that it can be difficult for a Taurus to find the words to express themselves or even realize that their partner needs that from them, but that they can better express themselves through "a touch or whispering sound."

5 Gemini (May 21—June 20) Giphy Rasmussen says that because a Gemini tends to be flirty and charming, that can sometimes make it difficult because you think they really like you. "One way they're likely to break your heart is by flirting with you, making you think that they're interested in you, when it's a mental game to them and they're just having fun," she says. Not only that, but because those born under Gemini tend to favor the frothier and superficial sometimes, it can be difficult to get them to take the next step, which can definitely break your heart if you know that's what you want. "Because they also are social butterflies (and chameleons), commitment can be terrifying to them, and they are liable to agonize over any important decision, especially if it's tied to a big milestone in life, such as moving in together or getting married," Rasmussen says. "They may become nervous and anxious and simply not decide for fear of making the wrong decision, which can be paralyzing in a relationship."

6 Cancer (June 21—July 22) Giphy Because those born under Cancer can be a little bit moody, they can break a partner's heart by either getting angry and taking it out on you for seemingly no reason or by withdrawing from you, Furiate says. It can be difficult to feel as though there's nothing you can do (or nothing you did to spark their ire in the first place). While that might not result in an immediate break, over time, feeling like you can't get as close to them because these emotions can keep you at arm's length can really take a toll.

7 Leo (July 23—August 22) Giphy "Leos crave attention and adulation above all else," Charles Grant, a psychic medium, astrologer, and numerologist, tells Romper by email. "So if you’re not furthering their personal causes at least 90 percent of the time, you may find your once-passionate, fun Leo looking over your shoulder at dinner for other people to fall all over him or her. If you don’t take the hint and start complimenting and flattering your Leo, eventually you’ll be replaced by someone else enchanted by Leo’s many attention-getting charms." Feeling as though they're choosing someone else is bad enough, but watching it happen is devastating. Plus, Grant says, because a Leo can have a tendency to be all about themselves, they can devalue, disregard, or dismiss things that are significant to you, which too can be heartbreaking.

8 Virgo (August 23—September 22) Giphy "Virgo sometimes can be very warm in a relationship, which is wonderful," Grant says. "That’s the honeymoon phase. But if aspects of your personality emerge that show that you’re too messy or messed up, that warmth can turn to a frigid wind from the North Pole. When emotions ice over with Virgos, they’re ready to move on and you need to find the exit quickly." It can be exceptionally difficult to feel like your partner's feelings have changed, especially when they do so relatively quickly. That can cause a lot heartache because early in the relationship everything seemed wonderful. Not only that, but Virgos can be somewhat critical and having your partner constantly pointing out your flaws (especially after that early honeymoon phase) can feel especially hurtful, Grant adds.

9 Libra (September 23—October 22) Giphy Lang says that since Libras tend to be people-pleasers, they can sometimes break hearts by changing their mind to express the way they really feel, after going along with something that they knew their partner wanted. Thinking you and your partner are committed or taking things to the next level just to have them go back on that because it wasn't really what they wanted can definitely feel crushing. Additionally, because Libras are ruled by Venus, Lang adds that they tend to love love, meaning that they're constantly searching for that feeling of euphoria that can come with falling in love. "They have a natural sense of charm, which may lead them to flirt with others, even if they’re while in a relationship," she says. "While often this is often harmless and innocent, it can hurt the one they love."

10 Scorpio (October 23—November 21) Giphy Scorpios have a reputation for sometimes being difficult to truly get to know because they like their privacy. Lang says that this penchant for keeping things under wraps can sometimes cause them to hurt those they love. "They could break a heart by breaking trust, keeping secrets, and not revealing the whole truth," she adds. Lang also notes that because Scorpios sometimes hold grudges, they can occasionally end up really hurting people by seeking revenge for past wrongs.

11 Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) Giphy "Sagittarius is, at heart, a free spirit who loves to travel and explore the world," Rasmussen says. "As such, they can really struggle with commitment, especially if their seventh house is placed in a weak position." So if you're in a relationship with a Sagittarius, they might break your heart by being unwilling or unable to commit. That can sting, especially if the relationship has lasted awhile and you thought commitment was a natural next step. Additionally, Sagittarius can sometimes be a bit of a risk-taker, which can end up hurting those close to them, depending on the circumstances. "If the person has poor impulse control, this is likely to lead them to taking some crazy stunts that could get them in serious trouble financially, legally, or physically," Rasmussen says. While she cautions that many are able to take risks while keeping out of trouble, it's possible that this could result not only in heartbreak, but some serious consequences in other parts of your life and relationship as well.