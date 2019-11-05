The 25 Best 2019 Holiday Gifts For Moms (AKA You)

In all the holiday shopping frenzy — which you handle like a champ, thankyouverymuch — there's one person who undoubtedly gets left behind each year: you. Sure, you’ve scored the hottest Baby Shark toy for your toddler, and the sneakers that have been on your partner's wishlist for months. You’ve spent weeks — months, really — planning, saving, and strategizing to make sure everyone on your list is getting something that'll delight them this season. But what about finding the perfect holiday gift for mom, aka yourself? You know better than anyone, if you don't take the reins on making sure you get exactly what you want, it's not going to get done.

Whether the top item on your wishlist is $30 or $300, now it's your turn to make sure you get to unwrap what will put the biggest smile on your face. Perhaps you're a beauty enthusiast coveting a lovely set of makeup brushes to upgrade your own day-to-day tools, or just one simple product from a fancy skincare line that costs 35 bucks and makes you feel like a million. For the practical type, a versatile zip pouch that can be used as a wallet, cord wrangler, or going-out clutch may bring you glee. And what homebody wouldn't love a gorgeous coffee table book filled with photos of the fanciest homes to drool over all day, every day.

Give yourself permission to splurge a little bit on yourself this year (even if you have to slap on a gift tag with your parter's name on it). Because I guarantee you, of all the names on your nice list, yours is the nicest one of all.

1. Facial Roller Solaris Laboratories Opal Facial Roller Barneys New York | $45 See On Barneys New York Even if you don’t end up using this facial roller on the daily, you’ll just love looking at it on your vanity. These popular tools are known to help with circulation, making your skin look firmer and de-puffed (helpful after a night of a few generous servings of “mommy juice”). If you’re looking for something with a little more color, you can also find them in rose quartz and jade options too.

2. Buttery Soft Pajamas Classic PJ Set Recliner | $115 Available in XS-XL See On Recliner There’s nothing wrong with Netflixing in cozy flannel pajamas all season long, but you won’t regret getting yourself a set of super soft PJs that make you feel like you’ve checked into a fancy hotel for the evening. Recliner has a few different types of sleepwear to suit your style — from traditional long-sleeve sets to one-piece nighties — and they all feel like butter on your skin.

3. Cocktail Cubes Minute Cocktail Sugar Cube Trio Uncommongoods | $30 See on Uncommongoods You’re not adding mixologist to your resume anytime soon, but you can still appreciate a fine cocktail. These flavored sugar cubes transform a splash of spirit (vodka, whiskey, or what have you) into a beautifully balanced mixed drink. Just plop a cube into your glass, and you’ll be sipping on an Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or Moscow Mule in no time.

4. The Most Versatile Zip Pouch Leather Pouch Clutch Madewell | $50 See on Madewell I’ve got a bad habit of collecting zip pouches. They’re practical, come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and help keep your purse somewhat organized. I use them to corral everything including loose change, various lip balms, tampons, and treats to bribe my toddler with when I’m desperate. This simple leather option from Madewell will live nicely in your oversized purse, or, since it has lined pockets, can be used as an everyday wallet or going-out clutch. It’s also neutral-toned so if you’re using it for the latter, it will work with any outfit.

5. A Really Nice Lip And Cheek Tint Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Lip & Cheek Oil Nordstrom | $35 See On Nordstrom Two-in-one beauty products are awesome, especially when they do both intended jobs well. This lip and cheek oil from luxury brand Rodin Olio Lusso is one such product, and is a permanent resident of my everyday purse. As a cheek tint, a little bit goes a long way: Dab a bit on each apple and pat the color around to evenly distribute it for a subtle, dewey stain. As an oil, you can go as light or heavy-handed as you please — either way, it’s extra hydrating. If you really want to treat yourself, I can't recommend Rodin Olio Lusso's lavender-scented face oil ($96) enough.

6. A Work-Of-Art Candle Light My Fingers Candle, Unscented DADA | $65 See On DADA Plenty of people out there are obsessed with candles. If you’re looking for something a little more unique, go for a waxed piece that looks like a sculpture. This super cool beauty from DADA has five wicks to light: one in the middle of the palm, and one on each finger except the middle digit. If you ever will yourself to light this candle, you’ll be tickled watching everything but the middle finger burn down.

7. Even More Candles That Are Interesting Totem Candle Areaware | $12 See On Areaware Here’s another sculptural option that's a little easier on the wallet, but just as cool. Buy an individual "totem" to burn, or grab the whole collection. It'll make quite the centerpiece at your next dinner party, or on your mantel. These are also unscented, so if you're looking for something that'll add some fragrance to your space, this next item is just for you...

8. The Most Minimalist Diffuser Wood Essential Oil Diffuser Terrain | $34 See on Terrain I love the idea of a room diffuser, but I’m not looking for something I need to plug in or babysit. This minimalist option couldn’t be easier to use — just add a drop or two of essential oils to the top surface, and that's it. It’s carved from Hinoki wood (native to Japan) and hollow within, so you can actually store your essential bottle under it as well.

9. A Really Hardworking Face Mask All-In-One Facial Hanacure | $29 See On Hanacure I know you’ve seen those hilarious images of celebrities trying this mask all over the internet. It’s definitely the most expensive at-home mask I’ve ever tried, but let me tell you, it’s totally worth it. The results on your skin are noticeable, not only in appearance, but texture as well. With this product, you really do get what you pay for. Get yourself the single kit to give it a test drive, and if you like the results, stock your beauty cabinet with a set of four ($110).

10. A Classic Piece Of Jewelry Mini Square Thread Hoops Jennifer Fisher | $120 See on Jennifer Fisher It’s time to update your most basic everyday jewelry. I’m pretty sure every celeb, from Hailey Bieber to J.Lo to Rihanna, has been photographed wearing bling from Jennifer Fisher’s line, and there’s no reason not to join the club. It might feel like a lot of money to dish out for some hoops (you can get them on the cheap, after all), but these are the kinds that will never make your skin turn a questionable hue, and will be in your jewelry box forever.

11. Pans That Make Cooking Even More Enjoyable Food52 X Greenpan Nonstick Skillet Set Of 8" & 11" Pans Food52 | $89 See On Food52 There’s a reason why Food52 has such a hard time keeping these Greenpan pans in stock, and it’s not just because they’re pretty enough to go from stovetop-to-table (which just makes life a little bit easier). I'm pretty confident they will work better than your favorite nonstick skillet in your kitchen, and I cannot stress enough how easy they are to clean, thanks to their super slick coating that's made from sand and reinforced with diamonds. Yep. On top of that, they're 100% nontoxic, and the white surface just makes your food look that much more delicious.

12. Knives That Cut Everything Like Butter 3-Knife Set Material | $155 See On Material These gorgeous knives are sharp and stay that way. They come in several different handle colors from black to blush pink (I’m partial to the cool neutral ivory), so get whatever works for your kitchen. Seriously, I haven’t touched any of my other go-to knives since I got my set, and now chopping is my favorite part of cooking.

13. Some Classic Winter Gloves Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves Bloomingdale's | $88 See On Bloomindgdale's I’ve been wearing these simple, classic leather gloves for more than a decade (I’ve had to replace them a few times because I always end up losing one side every other winter). The leather is soft and supple, and the cashmere lining keeps fingertips toasty. The only downside may be that the fingertips aren’t compatible with tech devices, but I’ll take any excuse not to be on my phone more than I already am, so I guess it’s not a bad thing after all.

14. A Make-You-Happy Plant Red Prayer Plant Bloomscape | $35 See On Bloomscape This is such a beautiful plant. The colorful leaves fold at night, making it look like they’re praying, and unfold to drink up the sunlight during the day. I love that it’s easy to maintain and grows rather quickly (mine has probably tripled in size over the past year). It seems to be quite forgiving if you forget to water it now and again.

15. Really Cute Bespoke Stationery Personalized Stationery Rifle Paper Co. | $85 See On Rifle Paper Co. If you love sending handwritten notes, treat yourself to some personalized stationery. While there are tons of affordable beauties from Minted and Sugar Paper, if you’re really going all out, I’m obsessed with these from Rifle Paper Co., where you can include an adorable illustration of yourself. It really doesn’t get much more bespoke than that.

16. A Workout Plan You Might Actually Stick To Smart Workout Mirror Mirror | $1,495 See On Mirror For the workout fiends, bring the gym to you with this smart mirror that everyone seems to be obsessed with. It’s definitely a splurge, but think about how much money you’ll save on gas and boutique workout classes, and how convenient it will be getting to sweat in your own basement. No Lululemons required.

17. A Salty Scrub G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub Goop | $40 See On Goop This body scrub is effective, smells great (like a delicious bowl of citrus fruits, with a sprinkling of minerals), and a jar lasts you a surprisingly long time. The concoction: five different types of salt to scrub away dead skin, three oils to hydrate, and a blend of essential oils that smell as refreshing as the way you'll feel after using it.

18. Makeup Brushes That Pull Their Weight Artis Elite Mirror 5 Brush Set Sephora | $170 See On Sephora Designed to be ergonomic, these luxe makeup brushes look pretty, and will help you get more mileage out of your makeup products. The super soft, dense, synthetic bristles ensure that the product stays on the surface of the brush (as opposed to getting absorbed to its base), resulting in a fast, even finish. You can splurge on a whole set ($380 for 10, or $175 for five assorted sizes), or cherry-pick based on your personal needs. The Oval 6 brush, for example, is a $60 universal tool you can use for foundation, powder, skincare products, blush, and more.

19. Some CBD Oil For Your Face Mantra Mask Hemp CBD Sheet Mask Anthropologie | $15 See On Anthropologie Sheet masks are a simple way to give your skin a moisturizing boost. How often, though, do you notice immediate results? Not only are these CBD-infused masks a good excuse to not have to move for 10-15 minutes, but they actually calmed my skin and made it appear less red right away.

20. A Coffee Table Book That Weighs More Than Your Coffee Table Architectural Digest At 100: A Century Of Style Amazon | $90 See On Amazon Yes, coffee table books usually cost an arm and a leg, but when it's on a subject you love, the price tag can be worth it. They're beautiful to look at, to Instagram, and they can teach you a thing or two, whether it's a fun fact about your favorite artist, or styling tips on how exactly to create the perfect nightstand vignette. If you like looking at fancy homes, then pour over the pages of the newly printed Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style, published in celebration of the design magazine's 100th anniversary.

21. A Cookbook That Makes You Want To Eat Cannelle et Vanille: Nourishing, Gluten-Free Recipes For Every Meal And Mood By Aran Goyoaga Amazon | $25 See On Amazon Aran Goyoaga is the mastermind behind the stunning and widely recognized food blog Cannelle et Vanille. Even if you never end up making anything from her just-released book, Canelle et Vanille: Nourishing, Gluten-Free Recipes For Every Meal And Mood, you'll still revisit the beautiful photos again and again and again.

22. A Suitcase You'll Never Have Trouble Spotting On The Baggage Claim Belt Customizable Luggage Roam | $450 See On Roam If you love to travel, invest in a sturdy piece of luggage. ROAM allows you to customize the colors on your travel gear, turning it into eye-candy. Sure, you can opt for a sleek all-black hard case, but I say have fun and pick a different hue for the sides, wheel, and zipper, and your suitcase will never get lost in the mix. Lucky Romper readers get $50 with code Romper50.

23. A Hotel Room For One A Hotel Room To Yourself HotelTonight Prices May Vary See On HotelTonight I know I’m not the only one who has joked about booking a hotel room to myself just for a night (or two). Actions speak louder than words, and if there’s nothing you want more than some peace, quiet, and the freedom to catch up on all the housewives' shenanigans judgment-free, this is definitely what you need to treat yourself to.

24. A Really Good Hand Cream Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream Kiehl's | $15 See On Kiehl's In the wintertime you need a dependable hand cream. I love the tubes from Kiehl’s because they smell nice (but not too strong) and are workhorses — I can almost immediately feel my dry hands drinking up this rich potion as soon as I put it on. They're also affordable, so if you lose your hand creams as often as lip balms (guilty), it's not the end of the world.