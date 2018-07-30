Keeping socks on your baby's toes is not an easy feat (pun intended). Luckily, the best infant socks out there are soft, comfortable, and snug enough to stay put without sliding down or falling off.

During your search, you'll want to keep in mind that your infant is only going to become more active as he or she grows. While little knit socks may look sweet on your baby's feet, there's a good chance they'll roll right off when crawling and exploring become more regular activities. For that reason, socks with non-slip soles are a great buy, particularly if you're hoping they'll last you until your child learns to stand or walk.

And, because infants can be fussy with their clothing, finding a pair of socks that don't slip down is also smart, and will limit the number of missing socks in your life. Lastly, consider the material of the sock: while warmer, towel-lined socks will be great for most seasons, you might want to invest in a lightweight, cotton pair of socks for everyday wear.

But, to save you the stress of having to search high and low for the best infant socks, I've rounded up a few pairs that are sure to be a hit.

1 The Overall Best Amazon Made with a cotton-spandex blend, these warm socks are stretchy enough to stay put, while the ultra-thick cotton lining keeps feet warm and snug. Their rolled ankle cuffs not only make it easy for you to adjust the length of these socks, but they hold them firmly in place on your child's feet. On top of that, the anti-skid grippers along the soles keep new walkers from falling. Over 200 reviewers praise the non-slip bottoms, the thicker interior design, and how warm they get: "Super warm! Fits well! Has non sliding dots on bottom. I have no complaints. Could not have asked for better socks!" And, at only $14 for six pairs in various pastel colors, these socks are a total steal. Available sizes: 3 - 12 Months, 1 - 3 Years

2 An Organic, Lightweight Pair Of Socks For Thicker Ankles Amazon These organic, pesticide-free cotton infant socks by Jefferies are both soft and safe on your baby's skin. They also feature ribbed cuffs and anti-slip soles to keep them in place, and they come in multiple sizes so your baby can continue to wear them as they grow. Because these socks are lightweight and stretchy, they're perfect for babies with thicker ankles. One reviewer writers, "I had an entire drawer full of socks of different brands ready for my second baby, but couldn't use any of them because they left indentations on his chubby ankles. [T]these worked perfectly. They are pretty thin, but somehow aren't tight around the ankle while also staying in place." Available sizes: 1 - 3 Months, 3 - 12 Months, 12- 24 Months