Cleaning a toilet is a dirty job. That's why the most hygienic toilet brushes are designed with disposable, one-time-use heads in order to prevent the transfer of germs back and forth from the bowl to the brush. That being said, there is both an initial and an ongoing cost for replacement heads, so a reusable silicone brush is a more budget-friendly (and, in some cases, eco-friendly) option that also won't compromise on hygiene.

Disposable toilet brushes come with single-use pads that you simply eject off the wand when you're done — either into the trash, or more sustainably, into the bowl if they are made of biodegradable and flushable material. Not only does this mean you never have to touch any of the soiled parts, these heads are often pre-soaked in a solution, which eliminate the need to buy separate cleaning products. Though, for the most potent germ-killing, make sure you look for brushes that are clearly labeled as disinfecting.

Having to buy refills for the heads can add up and you don't get as much freedom to choose your cleaning solution or scent. In that case, a reusable brush with a silicone head is a great alternative that balances out cost and sanitation. Compared to plastic bristles, silicone is a proven germ-resistant material that's much easier to clean — and while a reusable tool is, by nature, more green, just note that silicone materials still need to be properly recycled through a speciality company. Amazon reviewers are passionate about this category, so a great way to find the right one for you is to scan the reviews.

To help you in your bathroom cleaning mission, I've made a list of the most hygienic toilet brushes you can find on Amazon. A more sanitary potty is just a flush away!

1. The Overall Best Hygienic Toilet Brush Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System Amazon | $15 See On Amazon While slightly more pricey than other options on this list, the Clorox ToiletWand system comes with everything you need to get started: a bundle of 16 rainforest-scented replacement heads, a cleaning wand, and a storage caddy. That means you can put off purchasing more replacement heads for quite a while. It also has the advantage of both cleaning and disinfecting your toilet as the disposable heads are pre-soaked in the brand's proprietary germ-killing cleaning solution. Clorox claims the solution eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, like Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enteria, rhinovirus type 37, and Influenza A. Note: for optimal effectiveness, it is recommended that you use a new head for each bowl. There also several other features that make this pick worthy of your investment. The 16-inch wand is designed with a button that pops the head off after you're done cleaning, allowing you to dispose of it in the trash without having to touch it again. However, unlike the pick above, the heads are not flushable and must be thrown away, so if you're concerned about adding more waste to your household, this may not be the pick for you. Lastly, the heads are hexagon-shaped to better reach and clean underneath the toilet rim. Helpful review: “It’s so convenient to have this next to the toilet and not even have to touch anything besides the wand. The price is also a plus for all the refills that come in the pack. Definitely will continue buying in the future.”

2. The Best Disposable Toilet Brush On A Budget Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Brush Toilet Bowl Cleaning System Amazon | $9 See On Amazon This Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning system is an ultra-hygienic way to clean your toilet and is far more affordable than comparable options, thanks to its low initial cost and even lower-cost refill heads. Plus, some 4,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a near-perfect 4.7 average star rating, with many applauding it for its pads that are able to still effectively make your bowl sparkle even without the abrasiveness of any bristles. Included in the bundle is an extra-long 19-inch wand, a storage stand, and four disposable and refill cleaning pads. Each refill pad is designed to be used just once and is infused with a citrus-scented cleaning solution. When you're done, you can simply push the release button on the brush' handle and conveniently flush the 100% biodegradable and septic-safe pad down the toilet without having to touch or handle any of the dirty parts. There's no risk to your plumbing since the pads break up similarly to toilet paper, and you can feel good that these refill heads don't contribute to landfill waste. Helpful review: “This is exactly what I needed for a house full of animals and kids! I got tired of the gross, germ infested toilet bowl brushes that clung to all the nasty. I heard of that toilet bowl cleaning solution you put in the actual tank but I have a dog and a cat that for whatever reason, love sneaking a drinking out of the toilet so chemicals in the water were a no go. I also got tired of my kids grabbing toilet now brushes like they're toy and they’re GROSS. These are exactly what you need.”