The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are The Easiest For You To Get Along With, Based On Your Sign

Whether you buy into zodiac signs explaining your personality, actions, beliefs, and relationships or not, you can't deny that it's fun to read more about them. There's often a lot of focus on who might make your best romantic partner, based on your zodiac sign, but you can also learn more about who your best friends might be, based on your sign. If you've ever wondered which zodiac signs you might struggle connecting with, you may also be wondering about the zodiac signs easiest for you to get along with.

Knowing who in your life you'll find it easiest to get along with can not only help you better understand your relationships with those people, but it can also help explain why you've had trouble getting through to your sister-in-law who was born under a zodiac sign that just doesn't communicate with yours well or your brother that you've always struggled to understand. Communication can be an important factor in whether or not you get along, but so can shared interests, common perspectives, and dearly-held values, so even if you think you might match up well (or not well) with someone, whether or not the two of you get along might be more complicated than you thought. Knowing who you might get along with is important, but ultimately, the way your relationships are in real life is what matters most.

1 Aries (March 21-April 19) Giphy If you're an Aries, you might find your best friend in a Leo, Gemini, or a Sagittarius. An Aries and a Sagittarius are both adventurous and fun-loving, meaning that their friendship will never be boring. For the most part, the two of you understand each other well, which is definitely one of the things you want in a friend. For a Leo and an Aries, there can be some conflict, as you're both a bit head-strong. That being said, a Leo and an Aries often bring out each others' best qualities, which make your friendship a rewarding one. Since you have so many common interests and hobbies, it's easy for you to get along. Aries and Gemini, additionally, are both quite creative and love trying new things. There's plenty of room for fun between the two of you since you get along so well.

3 Gemini (May 21-June 20) Giphy If you're a Gemini, you'll get along well with Leo, Libra, and Aries. Gemini and Aries have tons of fun together, which makes it easy for them to be friends. They complement each other well, which makes it easier than you might think for them to get along, despite Aries' stubbornness and Gemini's indecisiveness. Gemini and Libra also get along quite well, and, similarly, focus on fun. Since you share so many characteristics and interests, true disagreements are rare. Finally, Gemini and Leo make great friends because of the respect and penchant for fun that the two of them share. Sometimes Leo takes the lead and sometimes Gemini does, but either way, they respect each other so much that everything tends to work out.

7 Libra (September 23-October 22) Giphy A Libra is bound to get along easily with Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius. Like many of the other signs, a Libra gets along quite well with another Libra. They just are able to understand each other so well. There aren't many misunderstandings between these two peas in a pod. Libra and Aquarius also make very good friends. Libra is outgoing and talkative and Aquarius is happy listening and going along with the flow. Because they complement one another so well, it's not too hard for them to get along without much trouble. Libra and Gemini both genuinely appreciate one another's company and, though they can butt head from time to time, since neither particularly likes holding grudges, they make up quickly.

8 Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Giphy Though Scorpio can have a reputation for being hard to get along with, for Cancer, Virgo, and Aries, it's not quite as difficult. Scorpio and Virgo tend to become fast friends, forming a relationship built on mutual admiration. For Cancer and Scorpio, friendship comes naturally. Scorpio loves how sensitive Cancer can be, while Cancer appreciates Scorpio's knack for emotional intelligence. You care for and look after each other. Scorpio and Aries both have strong personalities, but they like inevitable back and forth that this brings. While they may not seem like the best of friends when observed, they get along better than you may think.

10 Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Giphy If you're a Capricorn, your closest friends might be Scorpio, Virgo, or Taurus. There's just something about a Capricorn and a Scorpio that equates to mutual understanding. Capricorn understands that Scorpio is secretive, while Scorpio understands that Capricorn needs to play it safe. Because they understand where the other is coming from, they can get along quite well. Additionally, because Capricorn and Virgo have the same outlook on life (namely, that they need to be careful), the two make for great friends. Finally, because Capricorn and Taurus share so many character traits and interests, getting along is easy and natural for them. Both can rely on the other and know that they'll never be let down.

11 Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Giphy For an Aquarius, Aries, Libra, and Aquarius make the best friends. Because Aries is always exploring and tackling something new and Aquarius is intrigued by new things, these two have lots to talk about — and lots to do together. Additionally, because Aquarius and Libra are social, intellectually curious, and active, not only is their time together never boring, but they're able to communicate effectively and get along well. Since Aquarius is able to understand a fellow Aquarius so well (and they have so much in common), it's easy for them to get along. However, since they can both be a bit headstrong, there are bound to be disagreements on occasion.