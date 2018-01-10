The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are The Easiest For You To Get Along With, Based On Your Sign
Whether you buy into zodiac signs explaining your personality, actions, beliefs, and relationships or not, you can't deny that it's fun to read more about them. There's often a lot of focus on who might make your best romantic partner, based on your zodiac sign, but you can also learn more about who your best friends might be, based on your sign. If you've ever wondered which zodiac signs you might struggle connecting with, you may also be wondering about the zodiac signs easiest for you to get along with.
Knowing who in your life you'll find it easiest to get along with can not only help you better understand your relationships with those people, but it can also help explain why you've had trouble getting through to your sister-in-law who was born under a zodiac sign that just doesn't communicate with yours well or your brother that you've always struggled to understand. Communication can be an important factor in whether or not you get along, but so can shared interests, common perspectives, and dearly-held values, so even if you think you might match up well (or not well) with someone, whether or not the two of you get along might be more complicated than you thought. Knowing who you might get along with is important, but ultimately, the way your relationships are in real life is what matters most.
1Aries (March 21-April 19)
If you're an Aries, you might find your best friend in a Leo, Gemini, or a Sagittarius. An Aries and a Sagittarius are both adventurous and fun-loving, meaning that their friendship will never be boring. For the most part, the two of you understand each other well, which is definitely one of the things you want in a friend. For a Leo and an Aries, there can be some conflict, as you're both a bit head-strong. That being said, a Leo and an Aries often bring out each others' best qualities, which make your friendship a rewarding one. Since you have so many common interests and hobbies, it's easy for you to get along. Aries and Gemini, additionally, are both quite creative and love trying new things. There's plenty of room for fun between the two of you since you get along so well.
2Taurus (April 20-May 20)
For a Taurus, some of the best friends they'll have include a Cancer, Pisces, or even a fellow Taurus. A friendship between a Taurus and another Taurus is a stable and happy one. The two of you are able to get along so well because you fundamentally understand each other. Of course, since you're both stubborn, things can occasionally get difficult, but, overwhelmingly, your friendship will be quite rewarding. For a Taurus and a Cancer, there will likely be an easy, fast friendship from the very beginning. You both value stability and security and bring out the best with one another, which means you'll get along easily. Additionally, you also get along very well with Pisces if you're a Taurus. They're easy-going, you're stubborn, and you complement each other very well.
3Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you're a Gemini, you'll get along well with Leo, Libra, and Aries. Gemini and Aries have tons of fun together, which makes it easy for them to be friends. They complement each other well, which makes it easier than you might think for them to get along, despite Aries' stubbornness and Gemini's indecisiveness. Gemini and Libra also get along quite well, and, similarly, focus on fun. Since you share so many characteristics and interests, true disagreements are rare. Finally, Gemini and Leo make great friends because of the respect and penchant for fun that the two of them share. Sometimes Leo takes the lead and sometimes Gemini does, but either way, they respect each other so much that everything tends to work out.
4Cancer (June 21-July 22)
A Cancer will get along well with Pisces, Capricorn, and Taurus. Cancer and Taurus will likely be the best of friends. A Cancer craves security and a Taurus does too. In other ways, however, you balance out each others' worst qualities. Though Capricorn and Cancer are polar opposites, again, they balance each other out and somehow understand one another, so they're still able to get along, despite their differences. There's no better support system for a Cancer than a Pisces. Though they don't agree on everything, the mutual support and love of collaboration makes it easy for Cancer and Pisces to be friends.
5Leo (July 23-August 22)
If you're a Leo, your best friends might be Sagittarius, Leo, or Gemini. While Leo wants to be the one that's always in charge, which can make friendships with another Leo complicated from time to time, there's no one else that understands them in the same way. Gemini, like Leo, wants to have fun, so these two tend to get along quite well with one another. Finally, Leo and Sagittarius make each other laugh and teach the other about the things that they know best, complementing each other and making for a great friendship.
6Virgo (August 23-September 22)
For a Virgo, it's easy to get along with Cancer, Gemini, and Taurus. Virgo and Cancer are both thoughtful and loyal homebodies that will appreciate each other's best qualities. With Gemini, because you're polar opposites, Virgo finds that their friendship perfectly balances out their own personality. Though, of course, you don't always get along, given your differences, for the most part, you remarkably do get along and your friendship is a strong one. Since Virgo and Taurus both seek out stability and security, they make for great friends who are often, but not always, on the same side.
7Libra (September 23-October 22)
A Libra is bound to get along easily with Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius. Like many of the other signs, a Libra gets along quite well with another Libra. They just are able to understand each other so well. There aren't many misunderstandings between these two peas in a pod. Libra and Aquarius also make very good friends. Libra is outgoing and talkative and Aquarius is happy listening and going along with the flow. Because they complement one another so well, it's not too hard for them to get along without much trouble. Libra and Gemini both genuinely appreciate one another's company and, though they can butt head from time to time, since neither particularly likes holding grudges, they make up quickly.
8Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Though Scorpio can have a reputation for being hard to get along with, for Cancer, Virgo, and Aries, it's not quite as difficult. Scorpio and Virgo tend to become fast friends, forming a relationship built on mutual admiration. For Cancer and Scorpio, friendship comes naturally. Scorpio loves how sensitive Cancer can be, while Cancer appreciates Scorpio's knack for emotional intelligence. You care for and look after each other. Scorpio and Aries both have strong personalities, but they like inevitable back and forth that this brings. While they may not seem like the best of friends when observed, they get along better than you may think.
9Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
For a Sagittarius, best friends might come in the form of Sagittarius, Leo, or Aries. While all of these signs tend to have strong personalities, somehow, they manage to make it work. No one can relate to a Sagittarius quite like a fellow Sagittarius, so it makes sense that they're able to get along and have fun together. Likewise, Leo and Sagittarius both like to travel and have a good time. They also appreciate each other's best qualities, which helps smooth over the arguments that may crop up from time to time. Aries and Sagittarius also like having fun together. They're both somewhat adventurous and are always ready for what's next.
10Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
If you're a Capricorn, your closest friends might be Scorpio, Virgo, or Taurus. There's just something about a Capricorn and a Scorpio that equates to mutual understanding. Capricorn understands that Scorpio is secretive, while Scorpio understands that Capricorn needs to play it safe. Because they understand where the other is coming from, they can get along quite well. Additionally, because Capricorn and Virgo have the same outlook on life (namely, that they need to be careful), the two make for great friends. Finally, because Capricorn and Taurus share so many character traits and interests, getting along is easy and natural for them. Both can rely on the other and know that they'll never be let down.
11Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
For an Aquarius, Aries, Libra, and Aquarius make the best friends. Because Aries is always exploring and tackling something new and Aquarius is intrigued by new things, these two have lots to talk about — and lots to do together. Additionally, because Aquarius and Libra are social, intellectually curious, and active, not only is their time together never boring, but they're able to communicate effectively and get along well. Since Aquarius is able to understand a fellow Aquarius so well (and they have so much in common), it's easy for them to get along. However, since they can both be a bit headstrong, there are bound to be disagreements on occasion.
12Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pisces gets along best with Scorpio, Taurus, and Cancer. While Pisces and Scorpio have a lot of differences, those differences tend to complement one another, allowing them to form a solid friendship. Additionally, because they're both water signs, they have a general understanding of one another that helps them get along. Pisces and Taurus appreciate each other's strengths, but don't get too caught up in the other's weaknesses. While they can irritate each other from time to time, for the most part, they get along extremely well. Because they're both intuitive, it's easy for Pisces and Cancer to coexist and get along. They're able to figure out what the other needs or wants and they share many interests, which makes their friendship one for the ages.
