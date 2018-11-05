The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are The Least Reliable

Unreliable. Fickle. Flaky. Whatever you want to call it, it's not the greatest personality trait. We all have those friends whose invitations and plans are always taken with a grain of salt. Yeah, sure. I'll believe it when I see it. It's not that they're purposely deceptive or untrustworthy... it's just who they are. These are the three least reliable Zodiac signs, per astrology experts. Next time you're dealing with an unreliable person, or battling your own tendency to be unreliable, remember that for some people, it's written in the stars.

I must admit, I'm a recovering flake who now finds people who don't always deliver on their promises incredibly frustrating. However, as you'll see with these signs, there is usually an endearing (or at the very least, a more acceptable) reason as to why someone is consistently bailing on plans or forgetting their responsibilities. Sure, that doesn't really help you when you've been stood up for a date or you're carrying their weight at the office, but hopefully a little more insight can at least make you a little forgiving. And yes, while these three zodiac signs may have the tendency to be a bit less reliable than others, they've got their own share of unique gifts that more than make up for it.

1 Gemini (May 21-June 20) Daria Rosen/Fotolia Geminis are "the most versatile and vibrant horoscope sign," according to AstroStyle. However, with all of their adventurousness and wild energy comes, unfortunately, a reputation for unreliability. On their bad days, the site shared that Geminis tend to feel restless, overwhelmed, and distracted. With those feelings, it's easy to forget plans, or become distracted with the idea of new ones. Of all the signs, Geminis could probably benefit the most from using a day planner... religiously. "The mind of a Gemini is like perpetual TV channel-flipping going from subject to subject," The Talko explained. Even with the best of intentions, Geminis simply struggle in the dependability department. However, if you're up for anything and willing to abandon a schedule, you'll have a spontaneous, wild ride with a Gemini.

2 Sagittarius Daria Rosen/Fotolia When it comes to leadership and blunt honesty, you can't beat a Sagittarius. However, the Sagittarius desire for independence can also make them unreliable when dealing with others. "Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the pack, and is a natural born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think," Horoscope.com explained. If a Sagittarius wants to cancel plans to pursue something else, they're not overly concerned with hurting feelings to do so. On the flip side, Sagittarius are creative, inventive, and hard-working. If you can break through their fierce independence and get them on your team, you'll benefit from their many gifts.