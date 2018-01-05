The 3 Zodiac Signs You're Most Likely To Get In Arguments With, Based On Your Sign

Arguably one of the most useful things that your zodiac sign can tell you is how compatible you might be with other people in your life. From romantic compatibility and intimacy to trust, communication, and more, knowing your zodiac sign's strengths and weaknesses can help you figure out how to effectively interact with those around you — as well as tell you who you might interact with best. Regardless of who you are or what your job is, you might want to know the three zodiac signs you're most likely to get in arguments with, based on your sign, so that you can figure out how best to navigate interactions with people born under those signs.

Conflict resolution is an important skill to have, but it can be difficult to even know where to begin if you don't understand how the other person thinks or approaches a given situation. If you can figure out why you tend to fight with that particular coworker or understand how your sister will probably react when you make what you think is a totally tame comment, you can also more easily determine the best way to go about communicating with those people or, at least, figure out where you went wrong and do your best to mend the relationship after the fact.

1 Aries (March 21-April 19) Giphy If you're an Aries, you might find yourself fighting frequently with a Taurus, who's just as stubborn as you are, as YourTango noted. Not only that, but since Aries is a fire sign, you might also struggle to communicate well with a Pisces, who's a water sign. Finally, as Bustle noted, you might also find it difficult to communicate with a fellow Aries, because you'll both be super competitive and very driven. Whether the relationship is romantic or platonic, it can be difficult when you're "too alike."

2 Taurus (April 20-May 20) Giphy If you were born under Taurus, you're an Earth sign, which might make communication with flighty Gemini, an air sign. You're practical and grounded while they're dreamers. Again, those born under Aries and Taurus are both quite stubborn, meaning they can more easily butt heads. Additionally, you're reliable and don't like a lot of changes, so you might struggle with a more free-thinking Aquarius who doesn't like limitations or boredom.

3 Gemini (May 21-June 20) Giphy Open-minded Gemini hate routines, so they might have difficulty communicating easily with practical and methodical Virgos, who relish stability. Additionally, as Bustle noted in the aforementioned post, those born under Gemini can sometimes also argue with fellow Gemini because it's too many of the same strong traits in one relationship. While Gemini are affectionate and curious, Capricorns tend to be more distant, which can make arguments between the two of them quite common, as well.

5 Leo (July 23-August 22) Giphy Fiery Leos like to be in control, but so do thoughtful Virgos, which can mean that the two will argue. A self-centered Leo can also find it difficult to connect with an independent Aquarius. The Leo wants to be the one calling the shots, but, at the same time, the Aquarius wants to be able to make their own choices. Scorpios and Leos can also get into big-time arguments because both are quite stubborn. That doesn't bode well for open and honest communication.

6 Virgo (August 23-September 22) Giphy Practical Virgos can have difficulties understanding moody Gemini, which means arguments might be common. Additionally, as YourTango noted in the previously-mentioned article, while you might think that opposites attract, Virgo and Sagittarius can fight quite a bit. They just don't understand one another. While a Virgo is grounded and analytical, a Sagittarius is more spontaneous. And again, they might have struggles with Leos, who want to be in charge, but might not think through everything as carefully as a Virgo would.

7 Libra (September 23-October 22) Giphy A Libra can be indecisive, which can make communication with fellow Libras quite difficult. Not only that, but, because they're very non-confrontational, those born under Libra can also fight often with Scorpios, who are passionate. Finally, because Libras can sometimes veer towards self-pity, those born under Taurus, who hate insecurity, can get really annoyed, really quickly.

8 Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Giphy Because Scorpios have difficulty trusting others and can get quite jealous, it can be a struggle for them to get along with fellow Scorpios. Additionally, because they're both stubborn with strong personalities, fights between Scorpios and Leos are no joke. Also, since Scorpio and Aries are both ruled by Mars, it can be easy for these two to clash.

9 Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Giphy Sagittarius and Virgo just often don't get along, meaning fights are bound to occur. Not only that, but Sagittarius and Scorpio often don't go well together either. Those born under Sagittarius can find Scorpios too controlling, while Scorpios just can't trust a Sagittarius. Finally, as YourTango noted in the aforementioned article, Sagittarius and Aries are too alike, which means they're sure to argue from time to time, plus, they can both speak before they've really thought about it, which can cause hurt feelings and anger on both sides.