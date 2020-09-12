Baking dishes are workhorses in my kitchen, and I keep a few on hand for roasting vegetables, baking cakes or brownies, or making one-pan dinners or casseroles. Different types of trays work best for different meals, but the best 9 by 13 baking tray is made from a material that conducts and retains heat well and is ideal for your recipe.

Now, baking tray can mean different things to different people, but this list includes everything from quarter baking sheets and traditional cake pans to glass pans and deeper casserole dishes (because lasagna is always a good idea). For sheet cakes or a big batch of brownies, an aluminized steel baking pan is ideal for its even baking and easy release of cakes. Commercial-grade aluminum that is extra thick is best for sheet pans since they won’t warp and heat evenly, but keep in mind they’re uncoated and need to be washed by hand.

Ceramic baking dishes are great for roasting chicken thighs and vegetables, lasagna, or cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning; they’re usually broiler-safe, retain heat well, and look great on a dinner table. Glass baking trays also conduct heat well but they’re best suited to dishes like casseroles that don’t need as much browning because lighter colored baking materials are less prone to burning and over-browning foods. Both ceramic and glass are non-reactive options for acidic ingredients.

Rectangular pans have either rounded corners, which are easier to clean, or sharp corners that produce clean edges and bake cakes more evenly. Some baking trays have handles, which can be especially helpful for lifting hot, heavy casseroles out of the oven.

No kitchen is complete without one of the best 9 by 13 baking trays, but with all four of the baking dishes below you're covered for essentially any recipe — sweet or savory — that comes your way.

1. The Best 9x13 Sheet Pan Set Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Quarter Sheet (2-Pack) Amazon | $23 See On Amazon Nordic Ware is a bit of a cult favorite among cooking enthusiasts — check out that 4.7-rating with over 11,000 reviews! — and this set of two 9 by 13 sheet pans is a must-have. These shiny quarter sheet pans are made of uncoated commercial-grade aluminum. And although they don't have a nonstick coating, the aluminum has been hardened for superior heat conductivity and increased resistance to scratches, as well as natural nonstick qualities. It's not clear what the maximum safe temperature is for these pans, but they can withstand the high heat of the broiler (up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit). Now, keep in mind this high-performing sheet pan should be washed by hand with warm, soapy water. (But if someone in your household accidentally puts these in the dishwasher, the detergent will discolor them but they'll still work, according to reviewers). These pans have rounded corners and no handles; and it's also available as a single quarter sheet pan with texture for added airflow and easier release. And if you are searching for a true nonstick budget option, this pack with silicone mats is a fantastic option. A helpful review: “These are the BEST baking sheets. They won’t warp in the oven, even under the broiler. I use a silicon baking mat with them and they’ve stayed beautifully clean. I originally bought a set of two for making macarons, and bought another set, I loved them so much. Quality + price make these pans a win-win. [..].”

2. The Best 9x13 Cake Pan USA Pan Bakeware Rectangular Cake Pan Amazon | $19 See On Amazon This 9 by 13 cake pan is excellent for your favorite sheet cakes, brownies, or bars thanks to its commercial-grade, heavy-gauge aluminized steel construction. Its patented PFOA-free and PTFE-free nonstick coating and corrugated bottom allows baked goods to lift easily from the pan; the texture also resists warping and improves airflow for more even heating distribution. This pan has sharp corners for clean edges and is safe to use up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (although note, it does not come with handles). This highly rated pick with over 2,000 reviews should be washed by hand with hot water, mild soap, and a gentle scrub brush or sponge. A helpful review: “I waited a while to post because I wanted to some time to use these pans and see how well they bake. They are AMAZING. Maybe I've always used cheap pans, but these are by far the best I've ever owned. Everything (cake, brownies, cornbread...) bakes evenly and slides right out of the pan. Yes, I said slides out. No more cutting around the edge with a knife or losing half your desert because it's stuck on the bottom. And even better, they are easy to clean. Fantastic product!”

3. The Best 9x13 Casserole Dish Emile Henry HR Modern Classics Large Rectangular Baker Amazon | $50 See On Amazon While my other picks are more utilitarian, this ceramic baking dish looks as good as it works. This 9 by 13 casserole dish has a scratch-resistant glaze that's virtually nonstick and is attractive enough to serve on your dinner table. This dishwasher-safe pick is safe to use in the oven or broiler up to 520 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can go directly from the freezer or fridge to a hot oven or microwave. Emile Henry's high-resistance ceramics have been made in France since 1850, and this heritage baking dish with rounded corners and handles stands out for its heat retention and even heat distribution. Plus, it's a half-inch deeper than your average casserole dish so you can make deep-dish casseroles without worrying about it spilling over the sides. (I like to see how many layers high I can make my lasagna every Christmas, and this is a great deep dish for it.) This heirloom-worthy baking dish is available in white, blue, green, red, or yellow. A helpful review: “This is the deepest casserole dish [...] Emile Henry makes high quality bakeware. I own this, two fluted pie dishes and a loaf sized baker. Love them. Always wait until your dish has cooled before cleaning, as it is clay and may crack if not cared for properly. It will stay beautiful, cook your food evenly, and last a lifetime and more. Makes a great gift.”